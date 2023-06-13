1. How our beloved celebrities slayed the Goth makeup trend 2. The Goth makeup trend looked amazing on our top stars 3. Our cherished stars perfected the Goth makeup look 4. How our preferred celebrities owned the Goth makeup trend 5. The Goth makeup trend was flawlessly executed by our adored stars 6. Our treasured stars showed us how to rock the Goth makeup trend

Gothic beauty has recently become popular in the GenZ beauty section, possibly due to the influence of Wednesday Addams. Glossy goth, a shiny take on this vampy look, is now the new wearable trend. This year, at red carpet events and fashion runways, many performers opted for a dark and vampy look, including Doja Cat, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jenna Ortega. The goth style was inspired by the punk and goth subcultures of the 1980s, but it has been updated with a contemporary twist by mixing high fashion and elevated elegance.

Here are our favorite interpretations of this trend:

