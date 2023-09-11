10 Military Planes That Are Notoriously Difficult To Fly

Engineering design always involves trade-offs. The design of the F-104 was no exception. The engineers made compromises but still gave top priority to building an aircraft with speed, altitude, and maneuverability. Aviation historian Ray Panko, of the Pacific Aviation Museum in Hawaii, claimed, “The F-104 gave them the first two but sadly not the third.” Pilots noted it was more like flying a missile than an aircraft. Even famous test pilot Chuck Yeager had a life-threatening incident flying an out-of-control F-104.

The U.S. Air Force began production in 1958 and initially used the jet to deter Chinese MiG-15 and MiG-17 fighters in Korea. Equipped with the powerful General Electric J79 engine, the F-104 was the first aircraft to fly twice the speed of sound (1,528 mph) and the first aircraft to climb to 100,000 feet after taking off under its own power.

To achieve the aircraft’s goal of high speed, the F-104 had a long thin fuselage, short thin wings, a pointy nose, and a tiny, cramped cockpit with poor pilot visibility. These features helped reduce drag but made it less maneuverable. The plane shook and vibrated violently when revving up for takeoff, and the small wings located at the top of the tail created turbulence in flight. The instability made the aircraft difficult to control at low speeds and at high angles of attack during a climb. Although the needle-nosed F-104 was officially named the Starfighter, pilots called it “the missile with a man in it.”