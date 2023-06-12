10 Overlooked Comic Book Characters Who Deserve Recognition

Attention-Worthy Comic Book Characters Squirrel Girl – Although regarded as a humorous and lighthearted superhero, Squirrel Girl is a fierce and capable hero, with superhuman abilities like communicating with squirrels, agility, and detecting danger. She has defeated dangerous villains like Doctor Doom and Thanos, yet remains unnoticed in the mainstream comics. Moon Knight – Marc Spector, known as Moon Knight, is a character struggling with mental illness and identity issues, which makes him multifaceted and complex. He is a mercenary, cab driver, and superhero who can channel the power of the moon to beat Marvel Universe villains. But he still receives less attention than he deserves. Ms. Marvel – Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, is an admirable teenage Muslim girl who attains shape-shifting powers to become a superhero, protecting her people and dealing with family, identity, and growing issues in a relatable way. She is a well-perceived character but yet to receive the same recognition as her well-established counterparts. The Vision – An android, the Vision possesses powers like flight, super-strength, and density alteration, making him a significant member of superhero teams like the Avengers and West Coast Avengers. However, he remains lesser-known in mainstream superhero comics. Zatanna – Zatanna is a powerful magician and superhero, who uses her sorcery to fight crime and protect innocents. Her strong code of ethics and justice is impressive, but she is relatively unknown and underrated in the DC Universe. Doctor Fate – Kent Nelson is the helmet-wielding magic warrior with a range of powers. He has been an active member of the Justice Society of America and the Sentinels of Magic, but less known in mainstream super comics. Black Canary – Dinah Lance, the Black Canary, is a vigilante and martial artist, known for her sonic scream and has rendered services under the Birds of Prey and Justice League. Yet she is relatively unknown and underrated as a comic book character. The Atom – Ray Palmer, a scientist, superhero, and expert in size-shifting, is an important member of Justice League and Teen Titans. However, he remains a lesser-known character in the mainstream comic universe. Plastic Man – Patrick “Eel” O’Brian, a former criminal, attains stretching and body shaping powers, which he uses as Plastic Man, providing exceptional services under the Justice League and Freedom Fighters, yet remains relatively underrated. The Sandman – Wesley Dodds, a wealthy businessperson, uses his power to manipulate and enter dreams to solve mysteries as the Sandman. His Justice Society of America and All-Star Squadron memberships do him little justice as a lesser-known character in the mainstream superhero world. (Visited 23 times, 1 visits today)

