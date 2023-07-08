10-year-old girl mesmerizes with skateboarding flair, guided by the legendary Tony Hawk

Reese Nelson, a 10-year-old prodigy from Canada, has fully embraced the world of skateboarding, making it an integral part of her life. It’s hard to imagine a time when Nelson wasn’t shredding on a skateboard or fearlessly pulling off tricks in halfpipes. Her extraordinary skills have not gone unnoticed, catching the attention of skateboarding legend Tony Hawk himself.

Originally from Calgary, Alberta, Nelson is gearing up to compete in the women’s vert and best trick events at the upcoming X-Games. The women’s vert category holds particular significance for Nelson, as it hasn’t been featured at the X-Games since 2010, a astonishing three years before she was even born. “It’s really exciting,” Nelson shared with The Canadian Press from Carlsbad, California. “I’m thrilled for everyone to witness what women are capable of on vert ramps.”

Hawk, who has taken on the role of mentor and coach for Nelson, established his Vert Alert event in 2021 with the aim of promoting the sport that propelled him to international stardom. He made sure to include both men’s and women’s events in his tour to help revitalize vert skateboarding for women. “They aren’t seeing the bigger picture or looking beyond specific events,” Hawk explained regarding the absence of women’s vert in other competitions. “There’s a thriving community of women who skate vert. Many of them also skate park and vert, but now there’s a select few who are solely focused on vert and excelling at it.” Nelson is one of those select few.

During the recent Vert Alert competition, Nelson showcased her exceptional skills by securing the third spot in the women’s vert final. According to Associated Press, her outstanding performance also led to victory in the women’s best trick event, earning her a highly coveted spot at the upcoming X-Games in Ventura, California, scheduled for July 21-23. This triumph not only highlighted her talent but also provided the opportunity for her to intersect with the legendary skateboarder, Tony Hawk.

Initially, Nelson admitted to being unaware of the immense influence and significance that Hawk carries within the skateboarding community. “I didn’t realize it until the first time we went out together and everyone went crazy when he showed up,” Nelson chuckled. “For me, it’s just normal because we skate together a lot. When we do skate together, he has helped me with so many tricks.”

Hawk expressed his delight in coaching Nelson, emphasizing her unwavering determination to master a trick. “She knows exactly what she wants to achieve, and she doesn’t compromise,” Hawk chuckled. Nelson’s parents also view the opportunity to be coached by Hawk as a tremendous privilege. “It’s amazing to watch Reese doing what she loves,” said her mother, Lindsey Bedier. “She’s this happy 10-year-old who happens to be incredibly motivated and passionate about skateboarding. Her life may seem strange and crazy to us, but for her, it’s just normal. These skateparks are her sanctuary.”

Hawk commended Nelson’s natural talent on a skateboard and how seamlessly she has integrated into the world of competitive skateboarding. He’s impressed with how much she has progressed in just two years. “In terms of difficulty, she’s on par with some of the best,” Hawk remarked. “Her qualification for the X-Games doesn’t come as a great surprise to me, but I’m incredibly proud of her. I just hope she doesn’t feel too much pressure. I hope she enjoys the journey and sees this opportunity as a chance to shine, rather than feeling the need to perform at her absolute best.”

(With AP inputs)

Updated: 08 Jul 2023, 07:41 AM IST





