15 top-rated games on Netflix that you can enjoy with your subscription

Despite the recent price increases, Netflix continues to dominate the streaming industry. However, one aspect of the Netflix subscription that often goes unnoticed is its collection of games. These games, available for free to subscribers on Android and iOS, are some of the best mobile games available, and they come with the added bonus of being ad-free and free of in-app purchases.

Whether you’re a fan of racing games, casual puzzle games, or challenging strategy games, we have compiled a list of the top Netflix games that you can currently play. Even if you’re not typically interested in mobile games, we guarantee that there is something on this list that will capture your interest.

Best Netflix games

Spiritfarer

If you haven’t had the chance to play the incredible indie simulation game Spiritfarer on PC or consoles, then you must try out the Netflix game on Android. Unlike most mobile games, Spiritfarer is a slow-paced adventure where you assume the role of Stella, who takes over from the mythological Spiritfarer Charon. Your task is to guide the deceased to the afterlife, fulfilling their final wishes along the way. The game combines adventure and simulation elements as you build and customize your boat to create a comfortable environment for the spirits. Through their backstories, you uncover secrets about your own past, leading up to a heart-wrenching conclusion.

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story

Arcane isn’t the only collaboration between League of Legends and Netflix. Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is a runner-style rhythm game that stars the explosive midlaner Ziggs. The gameplay is simple and well-suited for mobile devices, making it accessible for players of all ages. With a captivating soundtrack and 30 challenging levels, this game is a must-play for fans of League of Legends.

Reigns: Three Kingdoms

Reigns: Three Kingdoms is the latest installment in the popular Reigns series, which has been a prominent player in the mobile gaming industry since 2016. Inspired by the Romance of the Three Kingdoms era, this edition allows you to relive the final years of the Han dynasty in China. The gameplay remains similar to the previous titles, with your decisions shaping the course of events and potentially leading to your noble’s demise. However, a new combat system has been added, allowing for exciting online battles against other players. Whether you choose to play solo or engage in multiplayer mode, Reigns: Three Kingdoms promises hours of premium adventure.

Oxenfree

Oxenfree, a supernatural graphic adventure, has been captivating players since its release over half a decade ago. Now, you can experience this unique game exclusively on mobile through Netflix. As Alex, a teenager caught in a supernatural dilemma, you must uncover the secrets of an eerie island. The game features speech-based gameplay and allows your choices to shape the outcome, leading to multiple possible endings. And the excitement doesn’t end with Oxenfree, as its sequel, Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, is set to launch exclusively on Netflix games in July 2023.

Terra Nil

While there are numerous city-building sims available, Terra Nil takes a different approach. Instead of constructing cities, you must rebuild ecosystems by removing pollution, reviving plant and animal life, and leaving no traces behind. Though the game is relatively short, it offers a high degree of replayability. Be prepared for a challenge, especially as you progress further into the game. Due to its requirement for precise tapping, Terra Nil is best played on Android tablets or Apple iPads. The larger screens allow you to fully appreciate the beautiful pixel art scenery.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge

Retro games are abundant in the mobile gaming world, but TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge stands out with its stunning visuals and polished gameplay. Taking inspiration from the beat-em-up classics of the SNES/Sega Genesis era, this game is a dream come true for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans. While local co-op is not available, you can team up with fellow Netflix subscribers and play multiplayer online using a code. Don’t miss out on this exciting gaming experience.

Kentucky Route Zero

For fans of the classic point-and-click genre, Kentucky Route Zero delivers an unforgettable interactive storytelling experience. Instead of focusing on puzzles, this game immerses you in a narrative-driven adventure spread across five acts. Captivating visuals, atmospheric storytelling, and an incredible soundtrack ensure that Kentucky Route Zero is the perfect game to enjoy on your mobile device. It surpasses many of the original series available on Netflix today.

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Raji: An Ancient Epic is an action-adventure game that stands out for its unique setting and storytelling. Drawing from Hindu mythology, this six to seven-hour adventure takes players on a journey through an ancient Indian landscape. Although the controls may not be as tight on mobile as they are on consoles or PC, Raji: An Ancient Epic remains a fantastic game that can be enjoyed for free with a Netflix subscription.

Bloons TD 6

Bloons TD 6 is one of the few Netflix games that can be accessed without a subscription, but acquiring it through Netflix provides additional value. Evolving from its origins as a flash browser game, Bloons TD 6 is now one of the top tower defense games available. With a variety of monkeys armed with different weapons and abilities, your goal is to prevent waves of balloons from crossing the path. The game offers immense replayability and frequent updates, making it one of the most refined mobile gaming experiences.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon

If you were a fan of the original Shovel Knight, then you’ll love the spinoff title Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon. This game retains the distinctive visual style of its predecessor while introducing a grid-based puzzle gameplay with roguelike elements. Don’t let the simplicity of the gameplay deceive you; Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon offers a challenging experience. Prepare for countless hours of addictive gameplay once you give it a try.

Asphalt Xtreme

For racing game enthusiasts, the Asphalt franchise needs no introduction. Netflix games is actively developing Asphalt Xtreme, the thirteenth installment in the series. Despite the existence of more recent releases like Asphalt 9, Netflix games took over development and re-released Asphalt Xtreme. With its stunning graphics and engaging gameplay, this game is a must-play for fans of the franchise.

In conclusion, Netflix offers a fantastic selection of games that can be accessed for free with a subscription. From the slow-paced adventure of Spiritfarer to the action-packed races of Asphalt Xtreme, there's something for everyone. So, why not take a break from binge-watching and dive into the exciting world of Netflix games?





