1Stadia Secures Exclusive Broadcast Rights to FIFA Events for the Indian Sub-Continent in 2023

1Stadia, a US-based firm specializing in technological advancements in the sports and media rights industries, has acquired the exclusive broadcast rights for all FIFA tournaments in 2023 in the Indian subcontinent.

The broadcast deal includes the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023, FIFA Club World Cup 2023, FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2023, and FIFA Under-17 World Cup 2023.

Utilizing its state-of-the-art broadcasting technology and infrastructure, 1Stadia aims to provide fans with an immersive and captivating experience throughout these prestigious FIFA tournaments. Fans can expect comprehensive coverage, in-depth analysis, expert commentary, and exclusive behind-the-scenes access that will bring them closer to the action than ever before.

Sangeet Shirodkar, CEO and Co-Founder of 1Stadia, expressed his excitement about acquiring the rights, stating, “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of exclusive broadcast rights for FIFA events in the Indian subcontinent. These FIFA events hold a special place in the hearts of football fans worldwide, and 1Stadia’s acquisition of these broadcast rights demonstrates our commitment to delivering premium content to our audience. With a massive global following and passionate fan base, these tournaments captivate viewers with their exhilarating matches, talented players, and moments of triumph.”

Furthermore, Saradha S, President of 1Stadia, shared her thoughts on this significant acquisition and the association with FIFA, stating, “Securing the exclusive broadcast rights for FIFA events in India is an unprecedented achievement for 1Stadia. It propels us towards a promising future and marks a key moment in our journey to expand our global presence and connect with diverse audiences. Given India’s immense passion for football, we have an incredible opportunity to deliver unparalleled sporting experiences to millions of fans and create unforgettable moments.”