2023 AFL News: Exciting Matchup between Collingwood and Western Bulldogs

Midway through the third quarter of the round 17 clash between the Magpies and Bulldogs, something remarkable happened. Scott Pendlebury, in his quintessentially unassuming style, made a possession that would go down in history. In one swift motion, he found some space, took an uncontested mark, and made a short kick to a teammate. At first glance, it may have seemed like an ordinary play, but in reality, it was a monumental moment for Pendlebury and the game itself. With that possession, the Collingwood legend surpassed St Kilda great and dual Brownlow Medallist Robert Harvey for the most disposals in VFL/AFL history.

The fans in the stadium were not oblivious to the significance of the moment either. As Pendlebury kicked the ball, the crowd erupted in applause and gave him a standing ovation. The ground announcer made an announcement, and an image was displayed on the scoreboard to commemorate the occasion.

Pendlebury, however, remained humble in his response. “It was pretty loud when I got the ball, so I knew I must have been around the mark,” he modestly shared in an interview with Channel 7 after the match. “To be honest, it was nice to get it done and out of the way. The boys looked after me, fed me a few little ones. But most importantly, we got the win. It was a tough game – we didn’t start well, but we clawed our way back and managed to come out on top.”

The rest of the top-five in career disposals includes Brent Harvey, Kevin Bartlett, and Gary Ablett Jr. Collingwood coach Craig McRae, who was on the bench at the time, joined in the celebration. “We wanted to honor him in the game and celebrate every touch he had and give him the ball,” McRae said. “It’s an incredible achievement, the ability to accumulate all those numbers, but the longevity – the game’s never seen it, clearly.”

Pendlebury’s contract with Collingwood was recently extended for another year, and 2024 will mark his 19th season with the club. With a club-record 373 games under his belt, Pendlebury’s legacy is unquestionably cemented in AFL history.

The match ended with Collingwood securing a victory, standing clear at the top of the AFL ladder – at least until Port Adelaide’s clash with the Suns on Saturday evening.

For more updates on breaking news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, don’t forget to subscribe to our newsletter.





Reference