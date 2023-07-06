2023 Galaxy Unpacked Event: Get $50 Off the Latest Next-Gen Gear

Earlier today, we finally found out when Samsung will launch its new slate of next-gen gear. You’ll be able to watch the summer version of Galaxy Unpacked 2023 on July 26. The event will be a livestream from the show in Seoul, a first for any Samsung foldable launch. Mark your calendars!

But what’s a reservation? Is it like a pre-order? No, a reservation is different. Pre-orders will almost certainly open during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on July 26, but before then, you can let Samsung know you intend to pre-order by making a reservation. Reserving a pre-order is a way for Samsung to gauge how many people could possibly make a pre-order.

The $50 Samsung gives you in return is a bit of a trade. You tell the company you will be an early adopter, and it gives you a discount on your eventual pre-order.

There is no commitment necessary for this. If you make a reservation and decide not to pre-order, you don’t lose anything. However, if you decide later to buy





