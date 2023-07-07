2023 Third Test: The Clash for the Ashes

England’s missed opportunities and lack of discipline cost them a chance to bowl Australia out cheaply in the first innings of the third Ashes Test, according to former cricket greats. Australia was in a vulnerable position at 4-85 when Mitchell Marsh came to the crease. However, Marsh was dropped early by Joe Root, and went on to score a century, giving Australia a fighting chance. England dropped four catches on the first day, something that former Australian fast bowler Glenn McGrath believes will be their biggest regret. He believes that if England had taken all their catches, they could have bowled Australia out for as low as 120. Ex-England captain Michael Vaughan also highlighted England’s poor fielding as a major issue, stating that dropped catches have been costing them the Ashes. Vaughan believes that if England had held onto their chances, they could have won the first Test and would have been in a much better position in the series. The article also mentions the impressive performance of Mark Wood for England, who took five wickets on his return to the Test team. However, it criticizes captain Ben Stokes for not utilizing Wood effectively earlier in the innings. England ended the day trailing Australia by 195 runs with three wickets down.





