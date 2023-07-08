2024: Astrologer Reveals Fortunate Outlook for Every Zodiac Sign

According to the principles of western astrology, there exist 12 zodiac signs, each possessing unique personality traits, characteristics, strengths, and weaknesses. Fortunately, between 2023 and May 25, 2024, every sign is set to experience a period of heavenly favor as Jupiter exits the Taurus cycle. The renowned astrologer explained, “In astrology, luck is ruled by the planet Jupiter, meaning your fortune is partially dependent on this iconic horoscope symbol. “If your Jupiter aligns perfectly with your Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, and other celestial bodies, your luck is doubled. However, this is quite rare. “More commonly, individuals experience a fortunate cycle, resulting in temporary gains and advantages. Luck remains with you for a specific duration.”

Libra According to Jessica’s insights, Libra may soon witness a significant increase in wealth: “The Jupiter cycle, responsible for bringing financial prosperity or fortune, is finally commencing after delays or setbacks in May.” Libra individuals who possess Scorpio elements in their personal birth chart will also reap the benefits during the summer of 2022 – “anticipate progress starting from mid-July.” Jessica suggests that positive developments may occur in the realms of business and investment for Libras – “you might sign a lucrative deal.” She further explains, “It is quite common to observe an increase in the value of your house or apartment during this cycle. “Jupiter also symbolizes the mighty oak that originates from a small acorn, implying that what you sow in June or July could grow substantially.”

Scorpio According to Jessica, Scorpios are destined for good fortune in the realm of romance until May 25, 2024, particularly if they are married. She shares, “Your luck remains intact with a partner, typically your spouse, during this cycle.” Scorpios can also anticipate a surge in luck professionally through a “professional partner” – someone they are likely already aware of. The expert claims, “Since May 2023, Jupiter has already positioned you and your partner in the right place at the right time, perhaps allowing you to fully capitalize on an opportunity to achieve your goals. “This cycle is also conducive to forming partnerships, enabling you to achieve much greater results together than individually.”

Sagittarius According to the astrological insights, Sagittarius is in for an all-around treat, benefiting various aspects of their lives. Jessica predicts, "Your lifestyle, well-being, workload, and daily routine are all areas where favorable luck and gains are possible during this cycle. A new job or project is highly likely." Even individuals who are not currently employed can anticipate progress, transitioning into a "different, superior role" if they are involved in volunteering or studying. She adds, "Even simple things like your kitchen cupboards or fridge will reflect the change as you find yourself presented with more choices and better, healthier options. "People often experience weight loss and positive health outcomes during this cycle, which occurs in your Sixth House of wellness. "Promotions, helpful changes in schedules, improved staffing, or workplace transformations are also typical outcomes."





