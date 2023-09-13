2024 Ford F-150 First Look: Modest Visual Changes, Lots More Gear

The 2024 Ford F-150 gets new front-end styling and more visual differentiation between its many trim levels, but the real upgrades are underneath, with a more powerful base engine and many feature upgrades. Ford

t’s hard to believe that the current Ford F-150 is already three years old, but in part, that’s because the Blue Oval has been steadily rolling out derivatives of its best-selling truck for much of the last two years. First came the updated Raptor in early 2021, then the all-electric Lightning and finally the supercharged V8 Raptor R. Now Dearborn’s attention is turning back to the main stage, and it took the wraps off of the 2024 F-150 this evening in a preview ahead of Detroit’s 2023 North American International Auto Show.

While 2024 won’t bring a fundamental reinvention of America’s best-selling vehicle and the cosmetic updates are relatively modest, this mid-cycle refresh has improved the truck in lots of ways. There’s a more powerful base engine, Hybrids will now cost less, there’s a new multi-function tailgate, on-board power supply systems will be available on all versions and the availability of BlueCruise has been expanded. Beyond those additions, a few formerly desirable options become standard, including a larger fuel tank.

There are also some small updates to the Raptor and the off-road-oriented (but not quite as hard-core) F-150 Tremor. All this is aimed at keeping the F-150 well ahead of its GM and Ram rivals, and the democratization of the Powerboost Hybrid is no doubt a response to Toyota’s still-new-ish Tundra, redesigned last year.

Under The Hood

Ford will continue to offer the widest array of available powertrains in the full-size truck class, but one engine has departed. Last year’s entry-level F-150s used a 290-horsepower 3.3-liter non-turbo V6, but for 2024, the turbocharged 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 will become the base engine. Few will miss the 3.3.

In 2023 this engine was a $1,285 upgrade, and even if the F-150’s base price goes up a little as a result, it’ll be worth it. The 2.7-liter EcoBoost’s 325 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque are a big upgrade from the 3.3’s 290 and 265, and it raises maximum towing capacity in the base models from 8,200 pounds to 10,100 according to 2023’s specs. (We don’t yet have every technical detail for 2024.)

Ford has also announced that the optional 430-hp, 570-lb-ft 3.5-liter PowerBoost hybrid powertrain will now cost the same as the 400-, 510-lb-ft twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine. In previous years, the Hybrid’s premium over the EcoBoost was nearly $2,000. Ford says F-150 Hybrid sales were up 28.1% in the first half of 2023, and no doubt making the Hybrid less expensive will boost sales. The optional 5.0-liter V8 will continue unchanged.

Although we don’t yet have a chart that maps out all of the towing configurations, Ford says the 2024 F-150’s maximum towing capacity will mysteriously fall to 13,500 pounds from 2023’s 14,000. That’s still best in class, however.

The new ProAccess tailgate increases the F-150’s cargo-loading versatility, and it shortens the power cord distance when using the ProPower on-board power supply. Even the 2.0-kW version of ProPower should juice a grille like this for an entire family reunion. Ford

Portable Power, Transformable Tailgate

One of the most popular features of the current F-150 is its Pro Power on-board power supply. A lifesaver during several natural disasters over the last three years, the system will now be available on all F-150s. Pure gas-powered models get a 2.0-kW as before, but in 2023 this wasn’t available on the 3.3-liter models.

Ford says this setup is enough for casual work and serious tailgate partying, but for those who want more juice the Hybrid models offer more, with a 2.4-kW system standard and a 7.2-kW unit optional. Since this was part of the appeal of the Hybrid in the first place, that model’s altered pricing will expand access to this feature.

The automaker says the 7.2-kW Pro Power setup can juice a mobile metal/welding shop, or dirt-bike mobile shop for 32 hours. That’ll be nice if you’re using one as a support vehicle for the Baja 1000, and Ford also says an updated digital interface will make it easier to keep track of power usage.

If you’re loading up the bed with a dirtbike, one new feature that might be handy is the new ProAccess multi-function tailgate. This design isn’t quite as clever as the one you can get on the Chevy Silverado or GMC Sierra, but at first glance, it has plenty of merits of its own.

Essentially a side-hinged swing-out door that fits into the larger tailgate, the door holds a wider version fo the F-150’s slide-out bed step and offers fixed openings of 37 degrees (good for accessing the bed while a trailer is hooked up), 70 degrees (good for general access in a tight spot) and 100 degrees, helpful for hauling really long planks or easing loading. The Ram 1500’s dual-mode tailgate is similar but Ford’s looks a little handier.

Behind the rear wheelwells, there’s now a newly-standard storage cubby, and customers can opt for them on both sides. The ProAccess tailgate’s opening can also be used, with bed dividers and storage boxes, to create a kind of easy-access “trunk” with part of the bed covered.

The 2024 F-150’s interior upgrades include a newly-standard 12-inch infotainment screen, but there are also upgraded digital driver displays, over-the-air and interface updates as well as expanded availability of Blue Cruise. Ford

Tech Upgrades

ProPower’s updated digital interface is only one part of the 2024 F-150’s tech additions. A 12-inch center touchscreen running the latest version of Ford’s Sync 4 infotainment software will now be standard, as will 5G LTE connectiviety and a Wi-Fi hotspot. That connectivity means the system is now capable of downloading automatic over-the-air updates. (Which customers can turn off if they like, but few will.)

While Ford hasn’t expanded the F-150’s healthy suite of active safety features, it says more of its optional assistance features will be available on a wider range of F-150s in 2024, including Pro Trailer Hitch Assist and Pro Trailer Backup Assist. The updated truck will also be the first Ford vehicle to offer the automaker’s Stolen Vehicle Services feature, which can help locate and recover the vehicle.

Customers will also now be able to equip the F-150 with Ford’s BlueCruise 1.2, the latest version of the automaker’s semi-autonomous hands-free driving system. Now capable of automated lane changes, Ford has also changed how customers can buy it. They can enjoy a 90-day trial of the system and then later choose to activate it on a monthly or annual basis, whatever they prefer. It’s a back-door to making this a subscription service, but it does add flexibility.

The F-150 Tremor gets more of its own visual identity for 2024. It’s not a Raptor, but it is a whole lot less expensive and offers an excellent package of F-150 utility and off-road fun. Ford

Tremor & Raptor

Likely the butchest-looking regular F-150, the off-road-themed Tremor gets a more aggressive face and a little more visual differentiation than in previous years. The more aggressive face is joined by custom interior stitching and running boards, and altogether the Tremor just looks a little more special than before, when it could be more easily mistaken for a lowly FX4.

At the extreme end of the lineup are upgrades for the Raptor and Raptor R, which get new FOX Dual Live Valve shocks and an optional new front bumper. According to Ford this more aggressive-looking face exposes more of the Raptor’s optional 37-inch all-terrain tires while also providing increased space for mounting popular accessories like light bars. Forged tow hooks, new graphics packages and a new color, Shelter Green, round out the most Raptor updates.

2024 Ford F-150, When and How Much?

The 2024 Ford F-150 will start at $38,565 including a hefty $1,995 destination fee. That’s a nearly $3,000 jump from 2023, but factoring in the new standard features and the ever-increasing price of almost any truck, it isn’t that bad an increase. In addition to the upgraded base engine, features that were once popular options, like the long-range fuel tank and Class IV tow hitch, are also now standard. At the top end, the F-150 Raptor R will start at $111,550.

Buyers looking to saddle up with the 2024 F-150 will be happy to know that the order books will open tomorrow with the public days at the Detroit Show. Fans can go see the new trucks in person at Detroit’s Huntington Place from September 13 through 24.