2024 Ford F-150 Gets More Power, New Design And A Big Promise

One final takeaway from the latest F-150’s unveiling is some new functionality for the all-important cargo bed area. In the battle for bragging rights over which Big Three truck manufacturer can offer the most luxe tailgate, Ford is wading in with its new Pro Access Tailgate.

Besides the conventional drop-down mode, the Pro Access Tailgate also has a center segment that’s able to swing open horizontally like a door — not entirely unlike RAM’s “Multifunction” tailgate — which grants easier access to items stored in the bed without reaching over a traditional tailgate. Even buyers who don’t ante up for the Pro Access Tailgate will receive a new standard feature: one or two covered storage boxes in the sides of the bed, depending on whether Pro Power Onboard occupies one side already.

According to Ford, interested F-150 customers will enjoy a vastly improved ordering experience, with a 90% reduction in complexity versus the ordering process for 2023 models. In some especially good news for consumers, part of that streamlining process involved making certain previously optional equipment now standard, including a larger extended-range fuel tank and a Class IV trailer hitch.