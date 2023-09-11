2024 Ford F-150 Teaser Shows Refreshed Truck’s Exterior, Debuts September 12

The refreshed 2024 Ford F-150 debuts on September 12, and the automaker teases the updated truck by showing it working on a farm. There’s never quite a clear look at the pickup, but the clip provides glimpses of the updated front end.

While this teaser only shows a limited view of the updated F-150, earlier spy shots catch the truck without a bit of camouflage. It adopts new headlights with a pair of square, stacked headlights with a thick, amber turn signal separating them. Reflectors are on the outer edges.

Like the current F-150, the truck’s various trims have different grille treatments. For example, the one in the gallery below is the STX appearance package with hexagonal mesh in the nose. The images farther down show the Platinum grade with a split grille design.

7 Photos

The taillights feature new graphics but appear to be the same shape as the current lamps. Like at the front, Ford would tweak the rear bumper depending on the trim. For example, the truck below has a two-tone aesthetic rather than making the piece in the body color.

10 Photos

While we have a good idea about what the refreshed F-150 looks like on the outside, the interior is a mystery. Some glimpses into the cabin show Ford’s development team covering the dashboard. This suggests there are at least some revisions because otherwise the crew wouldn’t need to hide things. Possible interior changes include bigger screens or updated tech.

8 Photos

Powertrain changes are also an unknown factor. The F-150 is currently available with a wide range of engines, including hybrid variants. There are no details yet about any modifications or upgrades.

Some of this info should come with the truck’s debut. Sales of it might start before the end of the year.

The F-150 has been the best-selling pickup in the United States for the last 46 years. In 2022, Ford delivered 653,957 of them in the United States, making the model the top-selling vehicle in the nation. This was done 9.9 percent from moving over 726,000 units in 2021.