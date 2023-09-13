2024 Ford F-150 upgrades base engine, adds Pro Access Tailgate

New trims, technologies, and features are among the many highlights of this mid-cycle refresh of Canada’s most popular pickup Photo by Ford

Article content The truck that’s been the best-selling pickup in North America for more than 50 years is getting an upgrade. A mid-cycle refresh for the 2024 Ford F-150 sees it receive a new base engine, a newly side-hinged tailgate, a new-to-Canada trim, upgraded technologies, and more.

Article content Let’s start at the bottom of the trim walk and work our way up. Here’s a look at what’s new on the 2024 Ford F-150. What’s new on the 2024 Ford F-150? The biggest change to the F-150 for 2024 is that the 3.3-litre V6 has been dropped. This means the 2.7-litre EcoBoost V6 is now the standard engine, along with 325 horsepower, 400 pound-feet of torque, and improved standard fuel economy. Other engine options will remain available, including the 3.5-litre EcoBoost, 5.0-litre V8, 3.5-litre PowerBoost hybrid powertrain, the 3.5-litre High Output engine bolted into the F-150 Raptor, and a 5.2-litre supercharged V8 for the F-150 Raptor R. The PowerBoost hybrid will be available from XLT to Platinum Plus, and Ford is doubling production output to meet demand.

Photo by Stephanie Wallcraft Photo by Stephanie Wallcraft Photo by Stephanie Wallcraft Photo by Stephanie Wallcraft Photo by Stephanie Wallcraft Photo by Stephanie Wallcraft

Article content All trims will receive an updated grille design that expands outward to meet the newly standard LED headlights. Ford calls this grille layout its “coast-to-coast” styling. Every Ford F-150 now comes with a 12-inch infotainment screen and a digital instrument cluster with a 5G modem to enable faster Wi-Fi and over-the-air software updates. On all trucks with a 5.5-foot or 6.5-foot bed, a new storage box is standard that’s embedded just inside the bed behind the rear wheel wells. On trucks with Pro Power Onboard equipped, which includes all hybrids, there’s one box installed. When Pro Power Onboard is not equipped, there are two boxes. This allows small items such as work gloves to be tucked away in a confined space for easy access.

Article content 7 terms for GMC Sierra and Chevrolet Silverado shoppers to know in 2023 Pickup Review: 2023 Ram 1500 eTorque Limited Elite On the safety side, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert are now standard on every Ford F-150. Ford says the 2024 F-150 continues to have best-in-class towing of 13,500 pounds; and best-in-class payload of 2,455 pounds. The extended-range fuel tank and Class IV trailer hitch are also standard, part of Ford’s push to simplify the ordering process by bundling features that customers were frequently ordering together anyway. Ordering has been simplified by 90 per cent, Ford says. For example, the F-150 Raptor goes from 40 different possible configurations in 2023; to six for 2024.

The F-150 STX trim is new to Canada for 2024, slotting in between the base XL and the XLT trims. [We want to point out that the STX has for a long time been a package on F-150, so it's largely its promotion to a trim that's new. —Ed.] This allows buyers to choose a truck with a simplified equipment set that's packaged to set it apart from a work truck. The trim will be available on SuperCab, or SuperCrew with the short box. The gear you get with STX includes all XL content, as well as a black-and-dark-grey grille; body colour front-and-rear bumpers; LED fog lamps with LEF cornering lamps; and 20-inch dark grey and machined aluminum wheels Photo by Ford Photo by Ford Photo by Ford Photo by Ford Photo by Ford Photo by Ford Photo by Ford Photo by Ford Photo by Ford Photo by Ford Photo by Ford Photo by Ford Photo by Ford Photo by Ford Photo by Ford Photo by Ford

Article content The standard colourway includes pops of a bright green Ford calls Electric Lime. All trims from STX up to Lariat are now also available with a Black Pack that equips a blacked-out Ford oval, badges, and other exterior elements. STX will also be available with an FX4 Off-road package, a first for this trim in North America. That earns you an STX badge in the fender vent, plus dual exhaust with black tips, skid plates, running boards, an e-locker, all-terrain tires on black-painted 18-inch aluminum wheels, and off-road tuned front shock absorbers with monotube rear shock absorbers. What is the 2024 Ford F-150 Platinum Plus? For 2024, Platinum Plus replaces Limited as the new top-of-the-line trim for the Ford F-150. This truck comes with upgraded interior materials in a colourway called Smoked Truffle, which includes bronze chrome-plated accents and inserts lined with pinstriped wood with exposed grain. The Platinum and Lariat trims also receive interior upgrades with new looks. On Platinum, this includes a motif Ford calls “dark and sinister,” and it includes gunmetal-coloured aluminum. On Lariat, new bronze inserts are offset with pecan-coloured accent stitching.

Article content What’s new for the 2024 Ford F-150 Tremor? Photo by Ford The Ford F-150 Tremor now offers a modular front bumper. This allows for dealer-installed accessories such as a light bar or a Ford Performance winch kit with a Warn 12,000-pound winch. When this bumper is installed, the forward cameras are rerouted ahead of it to retain their functionality. Additional accessories are in development. What’s new in 2024 for the Ford F-150 Raptor? New for 2024, the F-150 Raptor now has available Fox Dual Live Valve shocks. These shocks, tuned by Ford Performance, improve rebound control to stabilize the truck in on-road and off-road driving. What is Pro Power Onboard? Pro Power Onboard is Ford’s inverter system that allows an F-150 to power external appliances, trailers, or even homes. This feature continues to be offered with the F-150 PowerBoost Hybrid, where a 2.4-kW system is standard; and a 7.2-kW system is an extra-cost upgrade. On gas-powered trucks, a 2.0-kW Pro Power Onboard system is available and is standard from the King Ranch trim.

Article content What is Ford’s Pro Access Tailgate? Photo by Ford Ford is getting into the side-hinging tailgate game with its Pro Access Tailgate, a new feature for 2024. This adds a centre panel to the tailgate that opens from the driver’s side with the push of a button. With this feature equipped, truck owners can now stand two feet closer to the bed when loading and unloading items, using the new storage boxes, or accessing Pro Power Onboard. There are three integrated stops along the Pro Access Tailgate’s opening sequence. The first is at 37 degrees, which allows the door to be opened without coming into contact with a connected trailer. This means the door can be opened to access the bed while towing, and owners won’t need to climb up and over. The trailer connection cables have been moved to the right of the licence plate to improve this access. The second stop is at 70 degrees, while the door opens fully to 100 degrees.

Technology is integrated to prevent the swing-out door and the full-width drop tailgate from activating at the same time. This means the tailgate door remains a safe place to sit or place objects during a tailgate party or at a work site. Photo by Ford Photo by Ford Photo by Ford Photo by Ford Photo by Ford Photo by Ford Photo by Ford Photo by Ford

Article content Owners can cut a plank of wood to slot into the ribs cut into the bed, or they can purchase an accessory bed gate. Either solution will prevent items placed in the bed from rolling or sliding out of reach. For those times when you do need to step into the bed, trucks with a single exhaust now have a deeper and wider step integrated into the rear bumper, or an accessory folding step can be added. A handle is integrated into the portion of the tailgate that stays upright, while the swing door is open to help stabilize you as you climb in and out. What new technologies are offered on the 2024 Ford F-150? A new stolen-vehicles services function is being offered on the 2024 Ford F-150. When activated, this connected service will alert an owner if a truck is being tampered with and will help locate a stolen vehicle to aid in its recovery. If someone tries to access, tow, or otherwise tamper with the truck, a push notification to the FordPass app lets the owner confirm this was not them and alert the authorities through the 24-7 call centre. And yes, this technology will be available in Canada.

Article content Photo by Ford For 2024, the BlueCruise hands-free highway driving assist technology has been updated to add a lane-change assist function. This allows the driver to activate a turn signal to have the truck complete a lane change automatically once it’s safe to do so. The system will also use its new lane-positioning system to move over within the lane when large vehicles such as transport trucks are passing, mimicking a movement a human driver makes subconsciously. An available exit warning system prevents truck occupants from opening a door into an oncoming vehicle, pedestrian, or cyclist. For the first time, a head-up display is available on the Ford F-150 beginning in 2024, with custom views for towing/hauling, BlueCruise, and off-roading depending on the truck’s trim and equipment. When can I order a 2024 Ford F-150 in Canada? Order banks for the 2024 Ford F-150 open in Canada on September 13, 2023. Deliveries will begin in the first quarter of 2024.

