3 Must-Try Rum Day Cocktails for World Rum Day 2023

Celebrate World Rum Day with style and indulge in the tropical flavors of rum cocktails. From classic Mojitos and Piña Coladas to innovative creations like Dark and Stormy or Mai Tai, there’s a perfect rum cocktail for everyone. Join us in raising a glass to the delightful world of rum with these 3 amazing recipes!

Viva El Ron

Cuba Libre

Ingredients:

50 ml (1.7 oz) Viva El Ron

120 ml (4 oz) cola

15 ml (0.5 oz) freshly squeezed lime juice

Ice cubes

Lime wedge, for garnish

Method:

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes.

Pour 50 ml (1.7 oz) of Viva El Ron into the glass.

Add 15 ml (0.5 oz) of freshly squeezed lime juice.

Pour 120 ml (4 oz) of cola into the glass.

Stir gently with a cocktail stirrer or a long spoon.

Garnish with a lime wedge on the rim of the glass.

Your Cuba Libre is ready to be enjoyed! Savor the refreshing combination of rum, cola, and lime.

Ashanti Spiced Rum

Ashanti Old Fashioned

Ingredients:

60 ml Ashanti Spiced Rum

5 ml simple syrup

2 dashes Spice Route Bitters

Orange peel (for garnish)

Method:

In an Old Fashioned glass, muddle the orange peel with simple syrup.

Add 60 ml Ashanti Spiced Rum to the glass.

Add 2 dashes of Spice Route Bitters.

Fill the glass with ice cubes and stir gently.

Garnish with a twisted orange peel.

Your Ashanti Old Fashioned is ready to be enjoyed!

Bush Rum Mango

Mango Mojito

Ingredients:

60 ml Bush Rum Mango

30 ml fresh lime juice

20 ml simple syrup

6-8 fresh mint leaves

Soda water

Lime wedges and mint sprigs (for garnish)

Method:

In a tall glass, muddle the fresh mint leaves with lime juice and simple syrup.

Fill the glass with ice cubes.

Pour 60 ml Bush Rum Mango into the glass and stir gently.

Top with soda water and give it a final stir.

Garnish with lime wedges and fresh mint sprigs.

Your Bush Rum Mango Mojito is ready to be enjoyed! Sip and savor the tropical flavors of this delightful rum-based cocktail. Cheers!