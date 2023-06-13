30-year-old woman raises awareness of three ‘hidden’ indicators of bowel cancer she experienced

Meet Megan, a spa therapist from Crosby who was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer just one week after her 30th birthday. Reflecting on her symptoms, Megan stated, “I thought maybe I’m becoming a bit gluten intolerant. I was getting really bloated and had a sore stomach. It was all very subtle, it was probably going on for six months.”

Megan also experienced fatigue, but attributed it to working 16-hour days and leading a busy life. After scheduling an appointment with her doctor, Megan had a blood test that came back clear. However, further tests in October revealed she had stage three bowel cancer, the same disease that killed her father.

Despite feeling numb, Megan saw her diagnosis as an opportunity to show strength for her mother and herself. While doctors recommended surgery, Megan focused on helping herself as much as possible by using plant medicines, natural remedies, and fueling herself with healthy options.

After requesting an early scan for “peace of mind,” Megan was ecstatic to hear that the doctors couldn’t find the tumor on the scan. The doctor even told her, “What have you been doing?” and informed her that her treatment was working.

Megan ultimately avoided invasive surgery by successfully undergoing a specific type of radiotherapy that targeted any remaining cancerous cells. She now hopes to inspire others to take control of their health and seek help if they experience any unusual symptoms.





