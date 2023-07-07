5 Effective Measures to Combat Corruption within District Attorney’s Office

At their recent national meeting on July 5th, the regional and sectoral committee chairs of the Philippine Council on Agriculture and Fisheries (PCAF) have proposed five effective steps to prevent corruption within the Department of Agriculture (DA). This initiative comes in response to letters from Alyansa Agrikultura (AA) requesting an investigation into the DA’s unexplained and unliquidated fund releases, amounting to P22 billion in 2020 and P23 billion in 2021 as identified by the Commission on Audit (COA). AA has turned to PCAF for a potential solution to combat future corruption through an efficient private monitoring system. PCAF, under the leadership of Executive Director Nestor Domenden and Deputy Director Juliet Opulencia, plays a vital role in monitoring DA funds as mandated by the 1997 Agriculture and Fisheries Modernization Act. Thus, PCAF is best suited to address this issue.

The PCAF committee chairs have outlined five key steps that can be used as a framework not only to prevent corruption within the DA but also in other government units. Firstly, the private sector members of the regional, provincial, and local agriculture and fisheries councils should be granted access to a comprehensive list of DA projects in their respective jurisdictions. This allows the private sector to select which projects they want to monitor, as they were previously limited to a partial list that served their own interests.

Secondly, the DA regional director should personally verify and sign off on the list of projects selected for monitoring. This is crucial in ensuring accuracy, as recent monitoring visits revealed discrepancies where equipment listed for P1 million was actually valued at only P250,000. While the blame was placed on a subordinate for a typographical error, it highlights the importance of thorough verification by higher authorities.

Thirdly, the private sector should have involvement in the entire program lifecycle. They should be engaged from the beginning, including the bidding process, and continue their monitoring during operations until the project concludes. Additionally, the private sector must be informed about all relevant aspects, such as the qualifications of beneficiaries, appropriateness of equipment, and the long-term plans for its use. This comprehensive involvement ensures transparency and accountability.

Furthermore, the DA should provide a response to the private sector monitoring report, detailing the actions taken in response to any identified discrepancies. Currently, after an exit conference, where discrepancies are discussed, there is no feedback on the penalties imposed on those responsible. It is crucial that the DA provides feedback to serve as a deterrent against future corruption.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, after due process, an investigation should be conducted and appropriate penalties should be imposed. The results of these investigations should be made public, thereby discouraging further corruption. It is worth noting that there have been no reports so far on any penalties related to the COA revelations for 2020 and 2021, and analysis of the 2022 report is still ongoing.

Taking a wider perspective, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) also emphasizes the importance of private sector monitoring of the DA budget as a condition for trade agreement ascension. The official ratification document for RCEP was approved by the Senate in February, with a deadline for compliance on May 21. While the recommended procedure to implement this conditionality was identified on July 4, it is crucial that it is promptly put into action. Failure to do so may warrant reconsideration of RCEP. Justice and fairness demand that the agricultural sector is empowered to compete on a global scale through a wider free trade agreement. This can only be achieved if the already limited DA budget is utilized effectively and not tainted by corruption and waste. Considering and implementing the five recommended steps is a necessary move towards achieving our goals. While they may seem ambitious, they are achievable.

The author, as the Agriwatch chair, former secretary of presidential flagship programs and projects, and former undersecretary of the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Trade and Industry, highlights the importance of addressing corruption in the agricultural sector and encourages action to safeguard public funds. For further information, please contact [email protected]. Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Read Next Don’t miss out on the latest news and information. Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000. For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us. !function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s) {if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}; if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′; n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0; t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’, ‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’); fbq(‘init’, ‘2004610026278274’); fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’); !function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s) {if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}; if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′; n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0; t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’, ‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’); fbq(‘init’, ‘767727496894134’); fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’); !function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s) {if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}; if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′; n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0; t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’, ‘https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js’); fbq(‘init’, ‘607491687857238’); fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);





Reference