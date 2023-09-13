5 Of The Best Snap-On Toolboxes For Your Garage

In addition to traditional toolboxes, Snap-On makes several lockers and other larger storage solutions that would fit right in at body shops, hangars, and other commercial workspaces. For example, there’s the 144″ 26-Drawer Five Bank EPIQ Series Roll Cab with PowerDrawer, which has a load capacity of 16,000 pounds and costs $35,995. Tool storage units this size may be too big for most residential garages, though if you’ve got the room (and the money), there’s nothing wrong with outfitting your workspace with one.

If you’re looking for a larger-size tool chest that isn’t quite as massive and expensive as those options, Snap-On’s Five-Drawer Double-Wide Bench is a happy medium. It’s five feet wide and 29 inches deep and mounted on an 11-gauge pallet jack base. Its five ball-bearing drawer slides are smooth and reliable, and each one comes with a label on its trim, allowing you to easily organize and keep track of your tools.

Snap-On’s double-wide bench is also gorgeous to look at. It comes in red, gloss black, arctic silver, or a particularly striking royal blue finish. One drawback is its high cost. While it may be $25,000 cheaper than Snap-On’s largest options, the double-wide bench’s $8,705 price tag is still a significant amount for many people. But if you have plenty of large tools that need elegant storage space, you can purchase the Five-Drawer Double-Wide Bench — which has the product code KSDB051AA — directly from Snap-On.