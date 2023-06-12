50 Best Aspects of Summer: From Extended Sunlight and Grilling, to Achieving a Sun-kissed Glow.

According to research, the top 50 summer moments that Brits love include dining outdoors, the scent of freshly cut grass, and the aroma of a neighbour’s BBQ. Along with this, Brits find joy in getting endless loads of laundry done, the school traffic-free roads, and the freedom to take off their work clothes and enjoy the summer breeze at home.

Additionally, the study revealed that half of the 2,000 adults polled prefer summer as their favorite season, and a fifth believe that this year’s summer will be the best ever. For a third of them, the season brings joy because they get to spend quality time with their loved ones, while 30% have busy social calendars with family and friends.

As much as 29% of the participants are excited to make the most of the scenic views throughout the UK. Nine percent of them, the study found, are set to tie the knot – with summer being the happiest time of the year. As for the upcoming sporting and cultural events, 24% are excited about Wimbledon, 19% for the England versus Australia Ashes, and 18% for the Women’s World Cup.

The research also showed that over half (56%) felt it’s easier to create memorable experiences on a budget during the summer than colder months. During this time, 69% find that there are more options for leisure activities, and 62% feel more motivated to be active. Over half (57%) of participants find that people are generally in better spirits, and 60% feel more compelled to be more sociable. Thirteen percent said that their favourite summer activity is being able to walk the dog in the evenings.

Sales figures show that comfortable sandals are up 200%, and John Lewis predicts that 2023 will be the “boujee barbecue” summer, with searches for electric BBQs up by 267%. Furthermore, many individuals are looking to add summer elements to their wardrobes and homes with searches for tropical and fruit products up by 129% compared to last month. John Lewis’ spokesperson concluded that summer memories and moments hold a significant place in British hearts. It evokes a sense of freedom that Brits felt during their youth, and therefore Brits love summer, even as older adults.





