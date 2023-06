Fly factory planned for Mexico – Science News reports on June 2nd, 1973.

In order to eradicate screwworms, a major livestock pest, a “fly factory” will be built in southern Mexico that will breed millions of screwworm flies due to feed on living host animals through open wounds or sores. The flies will then be sterilized with radiation and released from low-flying aircraft to mate with native flies, producing eggs that will not hatch. The factory will produce over 300 million living flies per week to control these pests.

Update

Mexico and the United States join forces to eradicate the screwworm scourge in North America. The fly factory, which opened in 1976, released legions of sterilized screwworm flies in both countries, especially Mexico’s Isthmus of T­ehuantepec to stop northerly incursions. The sterilization tactic was so successful that it even spread to Panama and has resulted in the eradication of screwworms in the United States, Mexico, and Central America, based on a report by MDPI on December 2018. Although there have been brief outbreaks like in Florida in 2016, deploying sterile flies remains an effective solution to the problem of screwworms. This tactic has also inspired several successful missions to regulate other harmful pests such as mosquitoes and others.