7 Must-Know Facts Before the Market Opens

1. The Revolution of Autonomous Cars: The Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer, Toyota (TM), and SoftBank (SFTBF) are collaborating to develop a venture that will utilize self-driving car technology for providing exceptional services. The venture’s unique offerings will include mobile convenience stores and delivery vehicles that prepare food en route. These two companies are shareholders in the new venture; SoftBank will possess slightly more than fifty percent and Toyota the rest of it.

Interestingly, several technology-oriented companies and auto manufacturers are announcing similar self-driving technology partnerships. For example, SoftBank’s Vision Fund that is dedicated to tech investments had already committed over two billion three hundred million dollars towards GM Cruise- General Motors’ self-driving vehicle department.

Similarly, on Wednesday, Honda (HMC) and General Motors (GM) jointly announced their plans to create the next level of entirely autonomous vehicles. Also, BMW (BMWYY) has lately joined Baidu’s (BIDU) Apollo- an autonomous driving partnership in China.

2. Facebook Tangle: The Irish Data Protection Commission has launched an official inquiry into Facebook’s hack that exposed almost fifty million users’ accounts to data theft.

The commission has been tasked with examining if the company respected the new European data protection laws that came into force in May. Facebook stated recently that they had addressed the problem, but to prevent any potential data breach, they forcefully logged off ninety million users.

Irish regulators are conducting the investigation since Facebook’s international head office is based in Dublin. However, many questions regarding the hack still do not have answers. Who executed it? And precisely what information were the hackers after?

3. Bonds Market loss: The 10-year US Treasuries’ yield has jumped to the highest rate witnessed over the last seven years because of optimistic economic data.

The Wednesday’s published US hiring statistics were more robust than expected, and should initial claims also add to the momentum on Thursday; it will be a significant sign of prosperity in the US. Currently, an optimistic US economy and the Federal reserve’ expected rate hikes contributes to the escalating trend.

“The basic message is that not only is the US’s economy in excellent condition, but it’s also scorching,” noted strategist Kit Juckes of Societe Generale.

4. CNN’s Business Agenda: Thursday has brought about CNNMoney’s rebranding to CNN Business. The newly relaunched initiative will focus on technology’s financial story that has upended all corners of the global market and is compelling businesses, workers, and society itself to either adapt quickly or risk being left behind.

5. Global Trade Report: US shares futures have fallen.

Early on Thursday, the European market dropped after a negative day in Asia’s trade. However, due to a public holiday, the Shanghai Composite remained closed.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.2% on Wednesday, and the S&P 500 added 0.1%, while Nasdaq experienced a 0.3% rise.

Before the Bell newsletter: Key market news. In your inbox. Subscribe now!

6. Revenue & Economics: Constellation Brands (STZ) will publish its earnings before trading starts. Costco’s (COST) results to follow after trading closes.

Shares in Danske Bank (DNKEY) have opened 3% lower after the Danish bank received information requests from the US Department of Justice regarding its money laundering scandal. Markets Now newsletter: Get a global markets snapshot in your inbox every afternoon. Sign up now!

7. This Week’s Schedule:



Thursday — Costco (COST) publishes its earnings; CNN Business relaunches



Friday — US jobs report

CNNMoney (London)