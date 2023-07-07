A Comprehensive Guide on Using the New Meta App: Everything You Need to Know about Threads

Threads, a cutting-edge social media platform, made its grand entrance in the early hours of Thursday, amassing a staggering 10 million users within a mere seven hours. Mark Zuckerberg, the visionary CEO of Meta, shared this mind-blowing statistic on the app under his username “zuck”, accompanied by an awe-struck emoji. This launch is perfectly timed, as Twitter undergoes significant transformations under Elon Musk’s ownership. With the removal of verified legacy accounts and updates to the Tweetdeck dashboard application, users are naturally inclined to explore Meta’s latest offering. For those eager to learn more about Threads, we’ve compiled answers to the most common questions below.

What sets Threads apart? Threads is an innovative social media app that shares similarities with Twitter, focusing on text-based posts as its primary form of communication. Users have the freedom to share up to 500 characters of text, along with videos up to five minutes long, links, and pictures. How can I join Threads? To become a part of the Threads community, simply download the app from either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store onto your Android or iOS device. Existing Instagram account holders can log in using their current credentials. Before commencing your posting journey, you’ll have the option to choose between a private or public profile. In what ways does Threads resemble Twitter? Visually, Threads bears resemblance to Twitter, offering options to post, quote a thread, search, like, reply to posts, and view activity related to your own posts, much like Twitter’s notifications. The app also embraces a column-based design, allowing users to vertically scroll through other users’ posts. Furthermore, Threads boasts a verification feature, which currently grants a blue verified tick to accounts already verified on Instagram.

How does Threads differ from Twitter? While Threads shares similarities with Twitter, it also possesses its distinct features. For instance, Threads currently lacks a direct messaging option between users, and it does not have a desktop version available. Twitter offers exclusive features such as lists, bookmarks, and the ability to join communities. Additionally, Threads appears to use hashtags less extensively, and its search capabilities for specific words and phrases posted by users seem more limited compared to Twitter. Are there any concerns regarding security and privacy? There have been raised concerns about Threads’ handling of personal data. Reports suggest that Threads did not launch in the European Union (EU) on Thursday due to these concerns and the implementation of the EU’s Digital Markets Act. The exact details regarding the utilization of user data by the app remain uncertain. Critics, including Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, have highlighted potential risks associated with the app’s launch. Dorsey shared a widely circulated screenshot of the privacy section for Threads on the App Store, accompanied by the statement, “All your Threads are belong to us”. This screenshot seems to indicate that the app may collect data such as financial information, contacts, and browsing history. Elon Musk, the current owner of Twitter, responded simply with the word “Yeah” to Dorsey’s concerns.

What are social media users saying about Threads? Celebrities have already flocked to Threads, with singer Shakira exclaiming, “Well hello Threads.” Chef Gordon Ramsay humorously queried, “Is this where I find the lamb sauce??” Businessman Richard Branson chimed in with, “Thready, steady, go.” Other users have expressed their hopes for the new app, grateful to have an alternative to Twitter. One user humorously shared a cartoon image of a mythical creature in a yoga pose, captioned, “How it feels not being on Twitter for three seconds.” However, on Twitter itself, many users seemed unimpressed by the new app. One tweet received over 1,000 likes and stated that users quickly went “running back to Twitter” after a mere five minutes of trying Threads. This article was meticulously crafted with the assistance of AI tools, which expedite Express.co.uk’s editorial research. Prior to publication, a news editor reviewed and approved the content. Please direct any error reports to [email protected].





