A Glimpse into Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s Wave 5 Courses

Discover the exciting new courses that will be added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in the upcoming Booster Course Pass: Wave 5.

This morning, Nintendo unveiled a brand new trailer for the highly anticipated Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. In this trailer, they showcased all eight courses included in the Booster Course Pass: Wave 5. Players can expect a mix of nostalgic and fresh content, featuring tracks from previous Mario Kart titles such as the Wii, Game Boy Advance, and GameCube, as well as a surprise new track.

Among the courses included in the Feather Cup are Athens Dash, a thrilling race through picturesque parts of Greece, Daisy Cruiser from Double Dash, a high-speed race on Princess Daisy’s luxurious liner, Moonview Highway from the Wii version, a challenging night course set in a bustling city near the ocean and forest, and the all-new Squeaky Clean Sprint, a unique race set in a bathroom where players shrink in size, resembling Ribbon Road. The last one promises plenty of exhilarating shortcuts and obstacles.







The Cherry Cup introduces Los Angeles Laps and Vancouver Velocity, both inspired by the mobile Tour version that offers a unique view of these cities. Additionally, players can race through Koopa Cape from the Wii version, a thrilling waterpark-themed track filled with rapids, underwater sections, and caves. Lastly, Sunset Wilds from Mario Kart Super Circuit combines elements from classic SNES courses with a dirt bike race, challenging players to stay on the trail and avoid the mud. To add to the excitement, four new characters are joining the race: Petey Piranha, Wiggler, Kamek, and the beloved pink version of Birdo.

Check out the exciting trailer below and mark your calendars for July 12th, when this incredible content will be available as part of the Expansion Pack.

