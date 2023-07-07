A Guide to Shopping Prime Day 2023 on a $2 Budget

Amazon Prime subscribers who previously canceled their memberships can now enjoy one week of Amazon Prime for the incredibly low price of just $2. This exclusive offer grants you seven days of free Prime shipping on all eligible purchases, as well as access to additional perks like Prime Video and Prime Gaming. The best part is, this deal coincides with Prime Day 2023, allowing you to take advantage of all the amazing sales and deals as an Amazon Prime Member.

Prime Day is scheduled for July 11 and 12 this year, which means that if you avail of this special offer today, you will be able to enjoy the final two days of the event with your one-week subscription.

Normally priced at $15 per month, Amazon Prime offers a plethora of advantages for its subscribers, amounting to approximately $3.75 per week. Hence, this heavily discounted one-week promotion is an outstanding opportunity for lapsed subscribers to rejoin and reap the benefits.

Additional Amazon Prime Membership Discounts

The weeklong subscription offer for returning members is not the only way to join Amazon Prime at a reduced rate ahead of Prime Day.

New users can sign up for a free Amazon Prime 30-day trial and enjoy all the perks and special offers available this month. Similarly, those receiving government assistance such as SNAP or Medicaid can apply for a reduced Amazon Prime subscription for a cost of only $7 per month.

More Early Prime Day Deals

Please note that if you avail of the weeklong subscription for returning members or the 30-day free trial for new users, your account will automatically be charged the regular $15 per month fee after the promotional period ends, unless you cancel beforehand.

If you take advantage of one of the Amazon Prime membership promotions, you can already start enjoying several early Prime Day deals that are currently available. These deals include a free month of Kindle or Audible Unlimited, a complimentary $15 gift card, and numerous discounted games and gaming gear such as headsets and controllers. Make sure to visit our Prime Day 2023 hub for a complete listing of the best deals.