A Likely Unique Name for the OnePlus Foldable Device May Have Been Revealed

The highly anticipated foldable phone from OnePlus might bear the name ‘OnePlus Open,’ according to information from a reputable leaker. Earlier this year, OnePlus confirmed its entry into the foldable market.

Renowned tipster Max Jambor shared this report on Twitter, adding a touch of excitement to the revelation. In a tweet, Jambor said, “OnePlus is taking a different approach on the name for its very first foldable smartphone! Let me introduce it to you: OnePlus Open.”

OnePlus is taking a different approach on the name for it’s very first foldable Smartphone! Let me introduce it to you: OnePlus Open 👐 pic.twitter.com/srXw35UC8jJuly 6, 2023 See more

Previous rumors suggested that the OnePlus foldable might be called the OnePlus V Fold or simply the OnePlus Fold, following the naming conventions of other foldable devices. However, ‘Open’ adds a unique and intriguing touch to the foldable’s branding as most devices stick to the ‘Fold’ name.

Aside from its name, the rumored OnePlus Open has been generating a lot of buzz in recent weeks. A comprehensive leak revealed its impressive specifications, with a 7.7-inch AMOLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. The external screen is expected to be a 6.3-inch AMOLED display, also with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the device is rumored to house a 4,800mAh battery and support 67W fast charging. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which powers OnePlus’ current flagship, the OnePlus 11, is likely to be the processor of choice for the OnePlus Open.

A welcome change of pace

The foldable market has seen devices such as the Pixel Fold, Samsung Galaxy Fold 4, and Vivo X Fold, all featuring “fold” in their names. Therefore, the OnePlus Open brings a refreshing dose of creativity to the foldable naming trend.

If this report proves accurate, the OnePlus Open effectively communicates its purpose while standing out from the competition. It also avoids the opacity associated with names like the Huawei Mate X, which is a positive aspect.

Hopefully, future contenders for the best foldable title will take inspiration from this and explore innovative alternatives instead of falling back on the predictable and worn-out “fold” name.