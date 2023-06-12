‘A Role is a Role’: Kajol Shares Insights into Her OTT Debut in ‘The Trial’, Emphasizing the Significance of the Script

Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Kajol at the trailer launch of ‘The Trial – Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha’



Kajol, an acclaimed Bollywood actress, is making her debut on the OTT platform with her latest web series, ‘The Trial – Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha.’ After a long hiatus from social media, Kajol recently returned to Instagram, leaving fans wondering about her whereabouts. However, it turned out to be an ingenious promotional strategy for her upcoming series. When questioned regarding the difference between working on a web series versus a motion picture, Kajol expressed her opinion that “Regardless of the format, a role is a role. It requires the same amount of hard work,” during the Disney+ Hotstar series trailer launch in Mumbai on Monday.

She further explained, “Whether it is an OTT platform or a film, for me, a role is a role, both formats require the same amount of work. Perhaps, doing an eight-episode series for OTT required more time, but it is the same.” When asked about the challenges of transitioning from blockbusters to online streaming, Kajol emphasized that as long as the project’s script resonates with her, she will give it her all without hesitation.

Kajol commented, “The work always remains the same. I don’t feel any different, and my approach remains the same for both films and web series.” Speaking on what frightens her the most among love, law, and betrayal, the web series’ theme and title, ‘The Trail – Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha’ shed some light on what the audience can expect. Kajol stated that she isn’t scared of anything but is wary of all three aspects. In her opinion, one must not fall in love blindly, play with the law, or betray one’s loved ones.

‘The Trial – Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha’ is an adaptation of CBS’s ‘The Good Wife.’ Directed by Suparn Varma, known for his work on ‘The Family Man’ and ‘Rana Naidu,’ the web series features Kajol as a lawyer and housewife, who must revive her law career after her husband’s public scandal lands him in jail. Sheeba Chaddha, Jisshu Sengupta, Alyy Khan, Kubbra Sait, and Gaurav Pandey are among the other significant characters. It will air on July 14th.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read: Kajol launches trailer of new web series ‘The Trial’; Ajay Devgn attends as special guest

Also Read: Jawan teaser: Shah Rukh Khan gives update in wittiest way possible | Find out here

Latest Web Series News