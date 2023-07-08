A Sneak Peek into Diablo 4’s Season of The Malignant Story: What Awaits in the Future

The first seasonal update for Diablo 4 was recently announced as the Season of the Malignant, set to launch on July 20. This update brings a range of exciting changes to gameplay, including new enemies, dungeons, gear, and a new type of item called Caged Hearts that have the potential to greatly impact the game. As an ongoing RPG, Diablo 4 is well-suited for a seasonal model, providing players with fresh content and opportunities to explore new characters, enemies, and lore.

We had the opportunity to speak with senior writer Ben Chaney and quest designer Madeleine James about the Season of the Malignant from a storytelling perspective and how it allows them to innovate within the world of Diablo 4. The seasonal questline revolves around a new threat known as the Malignant, a plague that has spread throughout Sanctuary after the events of the main game. A newcomer named Cormond seeks your help in battling this threat, but it becomes clear that there is more to this quest than simply killing mobs. It delves into the more human side of Diablo 4’s world, offering a unique narrative experience.

Cormond, the central character of the seasonal questline, is a former priest from the Cathedral of Light. James describes him as a core character with a fresh design and unique voice acting. He is an ordinary person facing extraordinary circumstances, driven out of his small village in search of a cure for the Malignant corruption. Players will join Cormond on his journey and assist him in his quest.

The narrative themes explored in the Season of the Malignant include ambiguity, fear, and corruption. Players will question whether there is truly a cure for the Malignant and whether Cormond’s optimism is justified. Corruption is not limited to the monsters in the game, but also explores the darker aspects of human nature. The journey with Cormond allows players to confront these themes and reflect on their own capacity for change and survival.

The seasonal structure of Diablo 4 provides an opportunity to expand the world of Sanctuary beyond the main campaign’s conflict with Lilith. James emphasizes the diverse cultures and characters within the game, such as the Druids, Barbarians, and Witches of Hawezar, and the desire to further develop these elements. The developers aim to bring more character-driven, human stories that resonate emotionally with players and weave together existing lore.

Chaney admits that Cormond’s character reflects his own personal contemplations about the state of the world, particularly the questions of individual impact and the fear of making mistakes. These introspective thoughts are woven into Cormond’s personality and experiences, adding depth and relatability to his character.

The development process for seasonal content involves small “strike teams” and a fast-paced approach. The narrative team works closely with gameplay mechanics to create coherence and provide explanations for new features. They aim to fill gaps in the existing world of Sanctuary and revisit ideas that were not fully realized in the base game. The team is constantly striving to deliver compelling stories and fresh content within the constraints of development time.

The Season of the Malignant introduces new dungeons, enemies, and rewards, including a new Uber Boss for endgame content. The focus is on providing players with a satisfying amount of new content, new powers, and a captivating storyline. Larger story moments are reserved for expansions, emphasizing the need to work efficiently and effectively with the available resources.

To participate in the Season of the Malignant, players must complete the main story of the base game. They can then create a new character to experience the seasonal content from the beginning. XP boosts in the battle pass will aid in character progression, and at the end of the season, players can transfer their seasonal character into the main game. The interview concludes with a discussion of Diablo 4’s evolving gameplay mechanics, which can be found in our interview with the dungeon designer and director.

Overall, the Season of the Malignant offers Diablo 4 players an exciting and immersive experience, with a focus on storytelling and character development. The seasonal structure allows for constant updates and expansion of the game world, keeping players engaged and eager for more.





