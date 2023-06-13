A study discovers that consuming alcohol in moderation could potentially decrease stress levels and minimize the risk of developing heart diseases.

Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter

A new study has found that drinking alcohol in light to moderate amounts can lower the brain’s stress activity, which may lead to a lower risk of heart disease. Published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, the research links long-term reductions in stress signaling in the brain to the consumption of light to moderate amounts of alcohol, which is defined as one drink per day for women and one to two drinks per day for men. Researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital in the US suggest that this reduction in stress may account for the cardiovascular benefits observed in light/moderate drinkers.

The study’s senior author and cardiologist, Ahmed Tawakol, cautioned against using alcohol to reduce the risk of heart attacks or strokes, explaining that “we wanted to understand how light to moderate drinking reduces cardiovascular disease, as demonstrated by multiple other studies”. The research may help identify other approaches that replicate or induce alcohol’s protective cardiac benefits without its adverse impacts.

Previous studies suggested that other factors rather than alcohol consumption were responsible for the benefits of light/moderate drinking, such as the socioeconomic status of the drinkers. However, the new study evaluated data from over 50,000 individuals enrolled in the Mass General Brigham Biobank, and it found that light/moderate alcohol consumption substantially reduces the risk of cardiovascular events even after accounting for such factors.

Furthermore, in a sample of 754 individuals who had previously undergone PET/CT brain scans, the study found that light/moderate alcohol consumption reduced stress signaling in the amygdala brain region, which is associated with stress responses. The brain changes due to light/moderate drinking explained a significant part of the protective cardiac benefits, according to Dr Tawakol. The study found that light/moderate alcohol consumption has longer-term neurobiological effects in dampening activity in the amygdale.

The authors caution that any amount of alcohol increases the risk of cancer, and higher amounts of alcohol increase the risk of heart attacks as well. They hope that future research will identify interventions that reduce the brain’s stress activity without the negative impact of alcohol.