A study found that an increasing number of British citizens are showing mindfulness when consuming alcohol.

In recent times, there has been a significant shift towards mindful drinking. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of why and how much alcohol they consume. A recent poll conducted on 2,000 adults who have previously consumed alcohol revealed that 57% of them prefer to “do things by halves.” They are now interspersing alcoholic drinks with alcohol-free alternatives at social occasions.

Previously, only 27% of adults had never attended a social event without drinking, but attitudes seem to be changing. The study commissioned by Harrogate Spring Water, an advocate of mindful drinking, found that 61% of the participants surveyed are now more inclined to consume alcohol in moderation.

The study also found that 44% of those surveyed embraced mindful drinking as a way to introduce more moderation into their lives. Additionally, 43% saw it as a form of self-care, while 14% found it helped them make life’s moments more memorable. To further encourage this trend, Harrogate Spring Water is hosting a Mindful Drinking Bar at this year’s Royal Ascot.

The survey results showed that 78% of participants associate certain social events, such as weddings, birthdays, and post-work events, with the consumption of alcohol. However, there has been a shift towards mindful drinking because it gives them a more balanced lifestyle (42%), better relationships (23%), health reasons (46%), to save money (41%), and because they have grown bored of drinking (21%).

The study also revealed that 35% of respondents decreased their alcohol consumption in the past 12 months. Those interviewed reported an increase in overall health and wellbeing (34%) as a result. Furthermore, 21% of respondents stated that they no longer like drinking alcohol.

Richard Hall, Managing Director of Harrogate Spring Water, stated that the survey showed a clear indication that adults are becoming more mindful of their drinking habits. He suggested that improving one’s drinking habits by interspersing alcoholic drinks with water or soft drinks is a great way to start.

Social occasions such as birthdays (26%), weddings (25%), and meals with friends (25%) would be more enjoyable for adults if they were practising moderation. Harrogate Spring Water hopes that its Mindful Drinking Bar at this year’s Royal Ascot will encourage racegoers to consume alcohol in moderation and enjoy their moments. The goal is to show people that by reducing their alcohol intake, they can still socialize, enjoy the moment and make it more memorable.





