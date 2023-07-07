A study reveals that board games enhance mathematical skills in young children

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Board games that incorporate numbers, such as Monopoly, Othello, and Chutes and Ladders, have been found to enhance math skills in young children, according to a thorough review of research spanning the past 23 years.





It is already well-established that board games contribute to learning and development, including reading and literacy. However, this new study, published in the journal Early Years, reveals that number-based board games specifically improve counting, addition, and the ability to compare numbers in children aged 3-9.

The researchers suggest that children benefit from regular board game sessions, supervised by a teacher or other trained adult, a few times a week.

“Board games enhance mathematical abilities for young children,” states lead author Dr. Jaime Balladares from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile in Santiago, Chile.

“Using board games can be considered a strategy with potential effects on both basic and complex math skills.

“Board games can easily be modified to incorporate learning objectives related to mathematical skills or other domains.”

It is important to note that board games involving turn-taking and movement on a board differ from games that focus on specific skills or gambling. The rules of board games are fixed, limiting a player’s activities, and the moves on the board determine the overall progress of the game.

Despite their potential benefits, board games are rarely utilized in preschool settings. This study aimed to compile evidence on their effects in children.

The researchers conducted a review of 19 studies published from 2000 onwards, involving children between the ages of 3 and 9. All but one of these studies focused on the relationship between board games and mathematical skills.

In these studies, children participated in special board game sessions, which took place an average of twice a week for 20 minutes over a span of one-and-a-half months. These sessions were led by teachers, therapists, or parents.

Some studies grouped children into either number-based board games or board games that did not focus on numeracy skills. In others, all children played number-based board games but were assigned different types of games.

All children were assessed on their math performance before and after the intervention sessions, which aimed to improve skills such as counting out loud.

The researchers evaluated success based on four categories, including basic numeric competency and comprehension, deepened number comprehension, and interest in mathematics.

Results showed a significant improvement in math skills among children for over half (52%) of the tasks analyzed after the board game sessions. In almost a third (32%) of cases, children in the intervention groups performed better than those who did not participate in the board game sessions.

Interestingly, the reviewed studies did not include scientific evaluation of board games’ impact on language or literacy skills.

The researchers emphasize the need for designing and implementing board games with scientific procedures to evaluate their efficacy. They consider this an “urgent task” that should be undertaken in the coming years.

Dr. Balladares concludes, “Future studies should explore the effects these games could have on other cognitive and developmental skills.

“The development and assessment of board games for educational purposes present an intriguing opportunity for further research and improvement.”

