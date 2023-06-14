A study suggests that probiotics could assist in the treatment of depression in individuals using antidepressants.

Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter

Emerging research suggests that taking probiotic supplements can support improvements in depression and anxiety, especially for those undergoing treatment with antidepressants, according to a recent study by the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King’s College London.

Scientists believe that the microorganisms present in the gut play a significant role in regulating mood, making probiotics—live bacteria and yeast that enhance gut health—a promising supplement for mental well-being. The researchers found that over an eight-week period, patients with depression demonstrated significant improvement in symptoms after taking widely available, proprietary 14 strain blend probiotic supplements.

Although both groups, the control and the probiotic group, showed progress, the latter demonstrated greater improvements in symptoms from week four onwards. The study’s senior investigator, Professor James Stone, said the research is an “important first step in exploring the therapeutic potential” of probiotics as a complementary treatment for depression.

The study’s lead author, Dr. Viktoriya Nikolova, added that the pilot study provides an important first step in understanding the role of probiotics in mood and mental health. The report is published in the Jama Psychiatry journal and has been conducted in partnership with ADM Protexin, part of ADM.