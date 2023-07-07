Abdu Rozik’s Response to Manisha Rani’s Unwanted Kiss on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Here’s What He Had to Say

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ABDU AND MANISHA Manisha Rani and Abdu Rozik

Tazikstani singer Abdu Rozik, who participated in Bigg Boss 16, recently made a guest appearance in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Before leaving the house, Bigg Boss asked Abdu to create a short video with the nominated contestants. However, during the task, Manisha Rani forcefully kissed Abdu on his cheeks multiple times, making him uncomfortable.

Following the episode, fans criticized Manisha for kissing Abdu without his consent and causing him discomfort. In response, the singer addressed the incident during his recent song launch. Referring to the forced kiss, he referred to it as a ‘zabardasti ki kiss’ (forced kiss). Shiv Thakare, who was also present at the event, expressed his shock upon learning about the incident.

The Details of the Forced Kiss Incident

During a task, Manisha Rani was observed forcibly kissing Abdu multiple times. Despite the situation, Abdu maintained a smile. However, Abdu’s fans raised the issue on social media and criticized Manisha for unintentionally making him uncomfortable. Abdu had intended to shoot videos with Jiya Shankar, Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdeva, and Manisha Rani.

Uorfi Javed, a contestant from Bigg Boss OTT season 1, shared her reaction on the incident through her Instagram stories. She wrote, “This was so uncomfortable to watch. Why was she forcibly kissing him? He’s not a kid. Boundaries, people.”

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT 2 is becoming more intriguing as it approaches its finale. The remaining contestants in the house include Bebika Dhurve, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Avinash Sachdeva, Falak Naaz, Pooja Bhatt, Jiya Shankar, and Cyrus Broacha. Previously, Akanksha Puri, Aaliya Siddiqui, Palak Purswani, and Puneet Superstar were evicted from the house.

