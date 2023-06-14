According to research, microplastics present in the air pose a significant health risk for humans.

Living in a healthy environment is essential for our overall wellbeing. While vehicular air pollution has been a major concern, a new study conducted by the University of Technology Sydney highlights yet another environmental threat – microplastics. The study warns that the amount of these tiny plastic fragments found in the air is increasing significantly, which poses serious health concerns. In fact, previous research indicates that we inhale the equivalent of a credit card in microplastics every week.

Microplastics are fragments measuring less than five millimeters in length. These may either be intentionally created for use in textiles or cosmetics, or result from larger plastic pieces that break down upon exposure to the environment. Unfortunately, these particles tend to accumulate in the nasal cavity and back of the throat, thereby increasing the risk of disease.

According to Dr. Mohammad Islam, the lead author of the study, millions of tons of microplastic particles have been found in water, soil, and air. Additionally, microplastic production is surging globally, thereby increasing their density in the air. The study highlights the concern of serious respiratory health hazards caused by microplastics as they have been found deep within human airways for the first time in 2022.

Moreover, microplastics harm marine life and can unintentionally be consumed by humans through seafood, tap water, or other foods. Therefore, the research team aimed to understand how these microplastics travel in the respiratory system so as to prevent and treat respiratory diseases resulting from them. The team developed a computational fluid dynamics model to analyze the transport and deposition of microplastics in the upper airway. They studied the movement of microplastics with various shapes and sizes and discovered that their movement was strongly influenced by breathing conditions and size. The study calls for greater awareness of the presence and potential health impacts of microplastics in the air we breathe.





Reference