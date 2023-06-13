Achieving the Love Island Glow on a Budget with Top Beauty and Skincare Products

Love Island has graced UK screens once again and fans can achieve the same radiant looks as their favorite Islanders by incorporating beauty products in their daily routine. As the season coincides with summer, glowing makeup looks are back in trend, and one does not have to rely on sun exposure to achieve the perfect, bronzed skin. Boots has sent a selection of products into the villa, some of which have already been spotted used by the contestants during their evening glam routines. This collection includes a mix of both affordable and more premium items.

The Rimmel London Natural Bronzer is a must-have in any beauty bag and is perfect for adding warmth and radiance to the face. The powder-formula priced at a mere £6.99, is available in five different shades to suit every skin tone and lasts for up to 10 hours. It is also waterproof, making it ideal for use during those fun pool and beach days, while on holiday.

The Boots Glow Dewy Facial Serum is another must-have and is available for a mere £5. Its light-catching glow properties and hydration effects create a perfect dewy base for makeup and should be applied before starting to apply makeup.

Evening looks call for a bit of glimmer, and Islanders often opt for products containing shimmer and reflecting particles. The Fenty Beauty Liquid Killawatt Fluid Freestyle Highlighter is ideal for customizing the level of shimmer to one’s preference. The lightweight formula offers a high-shine finish and is available from the same brand as the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, which is also stocked at Boots. The Lip Luminizer requires just one swipe to provide smooth, full, and super glossy lips that boast a summery peach and vanilla scent.

Overall, these products offer a simple yet effective way to achieve a glowing, radiant look that will last all summer long. Don’t hesitate to add them to your beauty collection, you won’t regret it!





