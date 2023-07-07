Act NOW to Watch Sky TV and Netflix for Free on Sky TV

Sky is renowned for its exceptional offerings, such as award-winning TV shows, the ability to pause live television, exclusive channels not available on Freeview or Virgin TV, and Hollywood blockbusters. However, affordability has never been one of its main selling points. But now, you have the chance to watch absolutely everything on Sky TV and Netflix for free, and you definitely don’t want to miss out on this opportunity. This incredible opportunity is made possible by the free trial for Sky Stream, the latest set-top box from Sky. With free next-day delivery, you could be indulging in exclusive series like Succession, The Last Of Us, House of the Dragon, and popular Netflix shows like Bridgerton and Squid Game as early as tomorrow. The fantastic Sky Stream free trial lasts for a month and allows you to cancel at any time without being charged. However, you can still enjoy must-see HBO, Sky Originals, and Netflix shows included in the package without any additional cost. Unfortunately, this amazing giveaway won’t be around for long, as the offer ends on July 13, 2023, at 23.59.

The entry-level Sky Stream bundle, which is typically priced at £29 per month, includes 150 live channels like Sky Atlantic, Sky Documentaries, Sky Crime, Sky Comedy, Sky Nature, Sky Max, and a full Netflix subscription. You have the option to add Sky Cinema and Sky Sports as extras. If you don’t already have fast home internet, you can combine Sky Stream with Sky Broadband for additional savings. This opportunity to binge-watch every boxset on Sky TV and Netflix for free is undoubtedly one of the best Sky deals we’ve come across. With time running out, there’s no reason to delay. Unlike traditional set-top boxes, Sky Stream doesn’t require a satellite dish attached to your home. Instead, everything is streamed over wired or wireless broadband.

All the top-notch features of Sky are present with Sky Stream. You can pause and rewind live television, record series, and watch the latest Hollywood blockbusters and exclusive series in up to 4K Ultra HD quality. Sky Stream supports various streaming services, including Disney Plus, Netflix, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Apple TV Plus, and more. Sky Stream operates on a 31-day rolling contract, similar to NOW and Netflix. You can cancel anytime without being charged for the following month. This is convenient for those who don’t want to commit to an 18-month contract or have a satellite dish installed for Sky Q. With the free trial, you can enjoy everything available on Sky TV for a month and pay nothing. Absolutely no charges. One of the key advantages of Sky Stream is its effortless setup. Simply plug in the box and connect to your wired or wireless broadband, and you’ll have access to live channels (including over 150 channels not available on Freeview), on-demand boxsets, catch-up services like BBC iPlayer, ITVX, All4, and popular streaming services such as Disney Plus, Netflix, Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, and fitness apps.

Based on your preferences, Sky Stream will suggest new shows across all channels, catch-up services, and streaming apps on the main menu. These suggestions are refreshed up to five times a day, so you’ll receive different recommendations for boxsets and films in the evening compared to when you switch on the TV in the morning. The voice search feature on the remote control allows you to search for actors, directors, and famous movie quotes, providing speedy access to content. For instance, saying “show me the money!” loads up Jerry Maguire. We thoroughly tested all these features and more in our comprehensive Sky Stream review.





