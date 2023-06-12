Actor Mangal Dhillon, famous for his roles in ‘Junoon’ and ‘Buniyaad’, dies after long battle with cancer – Mangal Dhillon Death Announced

Actor Mangal Dhillon, famous for his roles in popular TV shows like ‘Junoon’ and ‘Buniyaad’, has sadly passed away after a battle with cancer. Dhillon was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ludhiana at the time of his death. Actor Yashpal Sharma confirmed the news and expressed his condolences for the loss.

On Facebook, Yashpal wrote, “Mangal Dillon Ji RIP.” Fans also joined in expressing their sorrow over the demise and appreciated Dhillon’s outstanding acting abilities. A fan tweeted, “Oh! He was a very good actor. I distinctly remember him from many serials – Junoon, Buniyad.”

Another fan mentioned, “He was quite a suave villain. Watched him first in Buniyaad.”

Mangal Dhillon was born in a Sikh family in the Faridkot district of Punjab. He began his early schooling in Panj Graayin Kalan Government school before eventually moving to Uttar Pradesh near his father’s farm. He completed his post-graduate diploma course in acting in 1980. In 1986, Dhillon made his debut with the TV show ‘Katha Sagar’ and later appeared in the show ‘Buniyaad.’ He also acted in several other popular shows including ‘Junoon,’ ‘Kismat,’ ‘The Great Maratha,’ ‘Ghutan,’ ‘Sahil,’ ‘Maulana Azad,’ ‘Mujrim Hazir,’ ‘Rishta,’ ‘Yug,’ and ‘Noorjahan.’

In addition to his TV career, Dhillon also acted in a number of feature films, including ‘Khoon Bhari Maang,’ ‘Zakhmi Aurat,’ ‘Dayavan,’ ‘Kahan Hai Kanoon,’ ‘Naaka Bandi,’ ‘Amba,’ ‘Akayla,’ ‘Janasheen,’ ‘Train To Pakistan,’ and ‘Dalaal,’ among others. He was also a producer-director and writer and made a distinct impact in Punjabi films. Some of his notable Punjabi films include ‘Khoon Bhari Maang,’ ‘Dayavan,’ ‘Zakhmi Aurat,’ ‘Vishwatma,’ ‘Pyaar Ka Devta,’ ‘Amba,’ ‘Toofan Singh,’ ‘Dalaal’ and many more.

Throughout his career, Dhillon played a number of diverse roles and always gave his best on-screen. He will be truly missed by his fans and the entertainment industry as a whole.

(Inputs from ANI)





