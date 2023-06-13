Actor Om Prakash Salvi set to make debut in a movie delving into the migration from Rajasthan to Tamil Nadu

Image Source: INSTAGRAM Om Prakash Salvi to Debut with Film Exploring Rajasthan-Tamil Nadu Migration

Om Prakash Salvi, a skilled actor, is all set to make his mark on the big screen with his upcoming film. For his acting debut, he has chosen a project that delves into the migration of Rajasthanis to Tamil Nadu.

Salvi expressed deep empathy for the plight of these migrants during the narration process. Upon learning about the 2011 Census data, he discovered that Rajasthan had the highest number of outmigrants among all states, with approximately 5.3 million people migrating to other regions. Individuals from Rajasthan have migrated to states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu in search of better employment opportunities and livelihoods. They have found work in various sectors, including construction, agriculture, manufacturing, services, and trade.

When discussing his upcoming film, Salvi stated that it is a short film with a runtime of around 1.6 hours. The film focuses on the theme of Rajasthan natives relocating to Tamil Nadu in search of employment opportunities. It promises to be an engaging cinematic experience.

Salvi is thrilled about this project and revealed that he underwent multiple auditions before being approached for the film, titled “Pyar Na Hoga Dobara.” This being his first film, he is eager to gain new experiences, and the title and further details of the movie will be announced soon.

