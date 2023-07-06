Adding to Your Itinerary: 5 Unforgettable Places to Experience Goa’s Monsoon Magic

The Dudhsagar Waterfalls, with their impressive drop of nearly 300 meters, offer a truly breathtaking sight
Goa: Experience a Unique and Delightful Monsoon Getaway
Goa, India’s most sought-after holiday destination, is renowned for its stunning coastline, vibrant nightlife, and rich history. While the winter season is popular among tourists, the monsoon season offers a unique and delightful experience with lush vegetation, gentle breezes, and occasional downpours.
According to Manu Sasidharan, Head of Hotels & Accommodation at Cleartrip, despite the monsoon season being considered a hurdle, tourists still flock to Goa. The northern part of Goa is particularly popular during this season, and there has been a trend of customers exploring the hinterlands of Goa. Additionally, destinations like Ooty, Mussoorie, and Nainital have seen an increase in popularity during the monsoons due to thinner crowds, picturesque greenery, and settling temperatures. It is recommended to carry umbrellas while visiting these destinations.
Here are the top 5 places in Goa to visit during this monsoon:
- Dudhsagar Waterfalls – The Dudhsagar Waterfalls, with an impressive drop of nearly 300 meters, offer a breathtaking sight resembling a sea of milk. Reach this natural wonder through an adventurous hike or an exhilarating jeep safari.
- Deltin Royale – Offshore Casino – For an unforgettable monsoon vacation, visit one of Goa’s renowned casinos. Deltin Royale, Asia’s largest gaming and entertainment complex, guarantees an incredible gaming experience, live entertainment, and delectable buffet meals. Deltin-Zuri, their flagship land-based casino in South Goa, hosts a range of events and offers exciting opportunities to win big during weekends from mid-June to the end of August.
- Spice Plantations – Explore Goa’s spice plantations during the monsoon season, a must for spice enthusiasts. Take a guided tour to learn about the wide variety of spices grown in the area and make sure to bring home some authentic spices to savor the unique flavors of Goa.
- FlyDining Restaurant – Try the Flydining restaurant for a distinct dining experience during your Goa monsoon holiday. This one-of-a-kind restaurant offers breathtaking views while dining suspended in the air. The rainy season adds to the magic with lush vegetation and a captivating backdrop. A visit to Flydining is a must for an unforgettable dining experience.
- Fontainhas – Discover the charming Latin Quarter of Fontainhas in Panaji, the capital of Goa. This picturesque neighborhood is adorned with vibrant, multi-colored homes and enchanting winding alleyways. The monsoon rain adds an extra allure to this delightful setting. Take a leisurely stroll through the streets, admire the unique architecture, and indulge in the flavors of the region at the nearby cafes and restaurants.
