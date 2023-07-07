ADP: U.S. Private Payrolls Surpass Expectations in June

WASHINGTON – U.S. private payrolls exceeded expectations in June, signaling a strong labor market in spite of concerns about a recession caused by higher interest rates.

Private payrolls increased by 497,000 jobs last month, according to the ADP National Employment report released on Thursday. May’s data was revised downward to show 267,000 jobs added, down from the previously reported 278,000. Economists surveyed by Reuters had predicted a 228,000 increase in private employment.

The labor market has remained resilient despite a 500 basis point increase in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve since March 2022. This marked the fastest monetary policy tightening campaign in over 40 years, aimed at curbing inflation.

Last month’s survey showed that consumer perceptions of the labor market were more positive in June compared to May.

The ADP report, developed in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab, was released ahead of the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics’ more comprehensive employment report for June, set to be published on Friday.

According to a Reuters survey of economists, private payrolls likely increased by 200,000 jobs in June. With additional gains expected in government employment, mainly due to local government recruitment of teachers, total nonfarm payrolls are forecasted to have risen by 225,000 jobs last month, following a surge of 339,000 in May.

