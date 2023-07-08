Advocacy Groups Call for Enactment of Internet Open Access Legislation

The largest business organizations and IT advocacy groups in the country are urging the immediate passing of the Open Access in Internet Services Act. This legislation aims to reduce entry barriers and improve broadband access in the Philippines.

Representatives from Democracy.net.ph, Employers Confederation of the Philippines, Fintech Alliance.Ph, Foundation for Media Alternatives, Internet Society-Philippines Chapter, and National ICT Confederation of the Philippines have all signed a joint statement in support of the bill. They were joined by the Philippine Cable and Telecommunications Association Inc., Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc.

These groups are optimistic that the Senate will expedite the approval process and that the President will sign the bill into law.

Boosting the ICT Industry through Open Access

The joint statement highlights the significant challenges in internet access, quality, and affordability faced by the country, despite the efforts of major telecommunications and internet providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement emphasizes that outdated laws and legal obstacles have hindered the development of broadband networks, leading to high barriers to entry and inefficient infrastructure installation.

Benefits to Users

The joint statement emphasizes the benefits that the Open Access Act can bring, including increased competition resulting from lower entry barriers and simplified registration and qualification processes for providers. The law will also streamline permitting processes, enabling faster infrastructure deployment.

Senate Urged to Pass Bill for Increased Internet Competition

Last December, the House of Representatives approved House Bill No. 6, also known as the Open Access in Data Transmission Act. In May, the Senate committee on science and technology initiated public hearings on key digital connectivity and cybersecurity bills, including the proposed Open Access law.

