Affordable Luxury at Moxy Lower East Side: The Perfect NYC Hotel Experience | America | Travel

Moxy Lower East Side is a unique and stylish urban hotel located in the vibrant neighbourhoods of SoHo and Chinatown in New York. As part of the Marriott’s Moxy family, this hotel offers affordability and playfulness without compromising on style. Guests can enjoy the trendy atmosphere of the surrounding area while also staying within a reasonable budget. Upon entering the hotel, guests are greeted with a catwalk-style entrance that stretches across the lobby. The vibrant interior design blends Art Deco elements with bold colors, metallic accents, and a funky mirrored wall. Greenery hangs from above, complementing the grand chandeliers and a prominent bear sculpture near the bar area. A neon sign confirms that this is where “the magic happens”. For a more personalized check-in experience, it’s recommended to approach the front desk rather than using the self-service touchscreens, which are better suited for quick checkouts. The friendly staff are available to answer questions and offer recommendations about local hotspots, but they strike the right balance of being helpful without being intrusive. Some staff members are still in training due to the hotel’s recent opening, so occasional administrative hiccups may occur. The lobby area is bustling with both guests and locals who enjoy the bar, coffee shop, adjoining restaurant Sake No Hana, and the rooftop bar. Despite the lively atmosphere, security is prioritized with a 24-hour doorman and key-restricted access to higher floors. Guests can even satisfy their sweet tooth by grabbing candies from the candy dispensers while heading to the elevators. The hotel’s eclectic and whimsical style extends to the guest floors, where wallpaper adorned with skateboarding girl cartoons adds a playful touch. Instead of traditional room number plaques, wall-mounted light fixtures guide guests to their accommodations.

Rating: 4/5 The hotel offers 303 carefully planned rooms that maximize the use of space, despite their smaller size. We stayed in a King City View room, which we highly recommend for those who want to fully immerse themselves in the heart of New York City. For a more extravagant experience, the Corner King City View and Executive City View rooms provide breathtaking vistas of the sprawling metropolis below. Inspired by the glamour of Bowery’s Vaudeville theaters, the rooms feature jewel tones, gold fixtures, and cleverly concealed toilet and walk-in rain showers behind Art Deco-style glass doors. As a unique touch, the room entrances are accentuated by a crimson sink and a Hollywood-style vanity mirror. While it may seem unconventional to have a sink in the bedroom, this design choice optimizes the compact space available. The shower and toilet are tucked away in separate cubicles, and wall-mounted railings add character and functionality to the room by offering a place to hang garments. Built-in compartments under the bed provide convenient storage for suitcases, and a fold-out desk caters to those who need to catch up on work. Although in-room tea and coffee-making facilities are not available, guests can enjoy complimentary, unlimited coffee in the lobby each morning from 7am. The rooms also come equipped with built-in USB plug sockets, a hairdryer, and a steamer. For last-minute dry cleaning needs, a laundry bag is provided at an additional charge.

From 5pm to 9pm, hotel guests receive priority access to the bar area, just in time for happy hour on Tuesdays through Saturdays. The lush greenery hanging overhead, curving tube lights, and antique mirrors create a magical ambiance enhanced by the DJ’s blend of popular hits, setting the mood for a fun-filled evening. Guests can also step out to the viewing terrace to admire the sunset and the city’s sparkling skyline through the floor-to-ceiling glass windows. Within the hotel, there are several other bars and restaurants that we did not have the opportunity to experience. Sake No Hana is a sleek Japanese restaurant offering a menu that includes black truffle steak tartare, crispy soft shell crab ookii, and a range of sushi options, including vegetarian and vegan choices. The piano lounge Silver Linings is perfect for relaxing drinks, while the underground nightclub Loosie’s is a popular hotspot for those who want to dance the night away.

Rating: 5/5 Moxy Lower East Side is ideally located in one of the trendiest parts of New York City, where Soho, Nolita, Chinatown, and the East Village converge. It is also within walking distance of Tribeca and the Financial District. The Manhattan Bridge is a short seven-minute walk away, and Dimes Square, a popular dining and drinking destination, is just ten minutes away. The boutiques and major retailers of SoHo can be reached in 13 minutes on foot. For those who want to explore further, Bowery and Grand St subway stations are conveniently located near the hotel.

Rating: 5/5 Room rates start at $199 (approximately £156) per night. Pet-friendly rooms are available for an additional $50 (approximately £39) pet fee per night, with a maximum pet fee of $150 (approximately £118) per stay. Rooms can be booked directly on the Moxy Lower East Side website. To compare deals and prices, you can also visit Booking.com or Hotels.com.





