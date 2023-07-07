Agricultural Emissions Study Suggests Replacing Potato Cultivation with Reed Grass to Mitigate Drainage

Researchers from Aarhus University are comparing greenhouse gas emissions from a conventional potato crop rotation on drained peat soil with the cultivation of reed canary grass for biomass production on undrained or poorly drained peat soil. Credit: Poul Erik Lærke



Drained peat soils in Denmark contribute to approximately one-third of the country’s agricultural greenhouse gas emissions.





“One of the most effective measures in mitigating climate change is to cease draining peat soils. However, this cessation would lead to a change in how the land is cultivated as it would become rewetted,” explains Poul Erik Lærke, a senior researcher at Aarhus University’s Department of Agroecology.

If farmers are unable to cultivate the land as before, there would be a need to compensate landowners for the loss of value, resulting in significant costs for society.

“However, part of this loss could be compensated if the land is utilized for the cultivation of crops that thrive in wet conditions. Furthermore, it can also reduce the risk of converting other natural areas into agricultural land as compensation for the loss of current agricultural production on peat soil,” he explains.

Three Cultivation Scenarios

In a recent study conducted by Henrik Thers and other researchers from Aarhus University’s Department of Agroecology, greenhouse gas emissions were assessed for three different cultivation scenarios using calculation methods typically employed for life cycle assessments.

“We utilized IPCC emission factors and cultivation conditions for peat soils in bogs and wet meadows,” explains Thers. The study encompassed the following scenarios:

Potato crop rotation on deep-drained raised bog peat soil

Perennial reed grass on undrained raised bog peat soil

Perennial reed grass on poorly drained wet meadow peat soil

The results demonstrate a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions when transitioning from potato crop rotation to reed grass cultivation.

“We discovered that by switching to the cultivated reed grass on undrained raised bog (scenario 2), greenhouse gas emissions from the potato crop rotation in the raised bog (scenario 1) could be reduced by 35%,” says Thers.

Furthermore, the analysis revealed that greenhouse gas emissions from scenario 3, where reed grass is cultivated in the wet meadow, were even lower than those from scenario 2. According to the researchers, this discrepancy is primarily due to differences in the average annual water level.

Biomass for Sustainable Production

If traditional potato production is replaced by reed grass production, alternative uses for the crops must be found. Unlike potatoes, reed grass is not suitable for human consumption.

“However, the production and harvesting of biomass on undrained peat soil can be utilized for various purposes in biorefineries, such as biogas or pyrolysis, thereby replacing other protein sources or reducing reliance on fossil resources. This could potentially enhance the calculated reduction in greenhouse gas emissions when transitioning to grass production on undrained peat soil,” explains Thers.

“Our analysis does not encompass the use of the harvested biomass since such an analysis can only be conducted on specific end products that include all by-products. As a simplified alternative, the reduction potential is therefore calculated based on the amount of produced biomass or raw protein, indicating an additional reduction when switching from the potato crop rotation to reed grass.”

The study does not consider production economics, and the researchers acknowledge that reed grass production may face challenges in competing economically with potato cultivation.

Local Knowledge is Essential

According to the researchers, it may not always be possible to fully saturate previously drained raised bogs even if the current drainage is discontinued. Nonetheless, significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions can still be achieved.

“Restoring the original vegetation dominated by sphagnum mosses is likely necessary to rewet the bog during the summer months, and this process can take time. However, we do not anticipate the same challenge in wet meadows, where the water level is largely controlled by the stream into which the fields drain,” explains Lærke.

The researchers emphasize in their study that understanding local conditions is crucial when estimating the potential reduction in greenhouse gas emissions associated with wetting drained peat soils. Therefore, after discontinuing the drains, the land use can still involve a new form of biomass production, rather than converting the agricultural land into wild nature.

Harvesting and removing biomass can also play a significant role in achieving nutrient-poor soil before the area is transformed into wild nature, thereby contributing to a more diverse vegetation.

Promoting Original Ecosystems

“The demonstration experiment with reed grass in Store Vildmose demonstrated that it is possible to remove a considerable amount of nutrients from peat soil and achieve a net removal of even more nutrients with moderate fertilization compared to no fertilization. Hence, reed grass production can also facilitate the restoration of the original ecosystem with high biodiversity,” says Lærke.

According to the researchers, their study emphasizes the need for further research and the adaptation of methods to implement effective strategies for reducing greenhouse gas emissions from peat soils. While wetting peatlands still present many challenges and complexities, the results demonstrate the potential to reduce the agricultural climate impact while maintaining some production on peat soils.

The paper has been published in the journal Heliyon.

More Information:

Henrik Thers et al, Comparison of GHG emissions from annual crops in rotation on drained temperate agricultural peatland with production of reed canary grass in paludiculture using an LCA approach, Heliyon (2023). DOI: 10.1016/j.heliyon.2023.e17320

