Ahead of rate decision, concerns over inflation may be heightened by Canada port strike.

TORONTO – The ongoing strike by Canadian dock workers is an important consideration for the Bank of Canada (BoC) as it prepares for its policy announcement next week. Economists warn that the longer the strike continues, the greater the risk of supply-chain disruptions that can fuel inflation. The strike, which began on Saturday, involves 7,500 dock workers demanding higher wages and has impacted operations at the Port of Vancouver and Port of Prince Rupert, two of Canada’s busiest ports. These ports are vital for both exporting natural resources and commodities and importing raw materials. The strike, now in its sixth day, is causing an estimated C$500 million ($374 million) in trade disruptions daily. While the strike may also affect economic activity, the central bank is more concerned about the supply-chain impact and any resulting inflationary pressure. Andrew Grantham, senior economist at CIBC Capital Markets, highlights that the Bank of Canada will look past any short-term volatility in trade or GDP figures resulting from the strike. The Bank of Canada had recently increased interest rates to combat high inflation, which was at 3.4 percent in May.

It is expected that the central bank will implement further rate hikes in their upcoming policy decision next week. The ongoing dock workers strike has garnered attention from the federal and provincial governments, who are urging the parties to restart talks. Seamus O’Regan, Canada’s minister of labor, expressed the desire to resume operations at the ports, emphasizing their significance for Canada’s trade with the U.S. The Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CM&E) industry body has emphasized the gravity of the strike, stating that C$500 million in trade is being disrupted daily. Robert Kavcic, senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, echoes this sentiment, noting that the strike will have noticeable consequences if it continues.

