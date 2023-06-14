AI Utilized by Amazon to Summarize Product Reviews

Amazon has integrated artificial intelligence (AI) into its platform to produce summaries of reviews for selected products. This feature was uncovered by Mark Wieczorek, the CTO of Fortress Brand, a New York City-based marketing agency. The purpose of this new feature is to make shopping more efficient for time-poor customers who don’t have the time to scrutinize an endless list of reviews. The AI-generated product reviews have been designed to highlight the essential features of a selected product, making it easier for consumers to make an informed purchase decision. At present, AI-generated summaries are only available on Amazon’s mobile site, and for select products.

According to Amazon, the company is significantly investing in generative AI for all of its businesses. The company is hoping that this investment will result in the development of AI technology that can detect fake reviews posted on their website. Amazon also posted job ads last month for engineers in senior positions with experience in AI technology. One of the positions advertised was for a senior software development engineer. The job specification said that the development team’s aim is to create an interactive conversational AI experience to help customers find answers to their product questions, perform product comparisons, and receive personalized suggestions, making it easier to find the perfect product for their needs.

It remains uncertain when Amazon’s new AI technology will come into full effect. However, given the extent of their investment in AI technology, it seems likely that it will be relatively soon. The integration of AI technology has become increasingly popular in recent years, with companies across many sectors now exploring its potential in enhancing their businesses through a range of applications.





