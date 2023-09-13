AIM launches Master in International Business Law program

MANILA — The Asian Institute of Management (AIM) has launched its Master in International Business Law (MIBL) program, which aims to equip business professionals and graduates with valuable legal knowledge.

“It explores the legal dimensions that shape the corporate landscape and meets the demands of today’s interconnected global economy,” the AIM said in a statement.

In keeping with AIM’s AACSB (Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business) accreditation, this pioneering program adopts a multidisciplinary approach, acknowledging the nexus of law, management, and finance. This holistic perspective mirrors the evolving needs of industries where legal intricacies intersect with strategic business decisions.

Through a comprehensive curriculum, students learn skills that apply to international business transactions, corporate governance, regulatory compliance, and dispute resolution.

MIBL is designed for professionals and entrepreneurs who are non-lawyers and who want to

understand the global business landscape comprehensively and develop the skills required to

excel in international business roles.

The 18-month, part-time hybrid program allows students to seamlessly integrate studies with their existing commitments. This hybrid approach empowers students to partake in either online or on-campus sessions, accommodating diverse learning preferences and lifestyles.

Washington SyCip Graduate School of Business head Felipe Calderon stressed, “The Master in International Business Law program bridges the gap between legal expertise and diverse professions. It equips individuals from varied backgrounds with the legal acumen necessary to thrive in their careers while actively contributing to their organization’s global goals.”

The program welcomes both practicing lawyers aiming to enhance their business knowledge

and non-lawyers aspiring to gain essential legal skills.

AIM now accepts application for the program , with classes to start in January 2024.

For more information about the MIBL program, visit https://wsgsb.aim.edu/master-in-

international-business-law.





