Alex Jones provides an update on her husband’s health battle following her fears of losing him | Celebrity News | Showbiz & TV

She added, “I believe it was a way for him to occupy his time when he wasn’t feeling well.”

The presenter mentioned that Charlie’s recovery is significantly influenced by his diet, as he has developed a strong interest in nutrition.

Alex shared during a conversation with Gabby Logan that Charlie is doing much better now compared to a year ago.

Television presenter Alex Jones has provided an update on her husband Charlie Thomson’s well-being following her concerns about potentially losing him last year.

During an interview with Elizabeth Day on her How To Fail podcast, she stated, “He became a mere shadow of himself. His mental state deteriorated rapidly.”

Earlier this year, Alex publicly spoke about Charlie’s health battles, acknowledging that she feared losing him.

Alex revealed that her husband’s passion for cooking and food originated from his previous experience as a chef. He currently works as an insurance broker.

“He decided to take on the role of exploring other methods to aid his recovery, in addition to the prescribed medication,” she further explained on The Mid Point podcast.

“I was at a loss, wondering how to help him,” she continued. “We often talk about being there for others, but do we truly know how to offer assistance?”

“I thought I was losing him, not physically losing him, but I couldn’t recognize the person I knew anymore.”

Alex encouraged individuals to seek professional support, admitting that she felt ill-equipped to fully aid her husband’s recovery.

Alex and Charlie met at a party in 2011 and got married four years later. They are parents to three children: Teddy (5), Kit (3), and Annie (1).