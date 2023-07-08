Alex Jones provides an update on her husband’s health battle following her fears of losing him | Celebrity News | Showbiz & TV

Television presenter Alex Jones has provided an update on her husband Charlie Thomson’s well-being following her concerns about potentially losing him last year.
Charlie experienced a severe mental decline after falling ill with Lyme disease and viral meningitis.
Alex shared during a conversation with Gabby Logan that Charlie is doing much better now compared to a year ago.
The presenter mentioned that Charlie’s recovery is significantly influenced by his diet, as he has developed a strong interest in nutrition.
She added, “I believe it was a way for him to occupy his time when he wasn’t feeling well.”
“He decided to take on the role of exploring other methods to aid his recovery, in addition to the prescribed medication,” she further explained on The Mid Point podcast.
Alex revealed that her husband’s passion for cooking and food originated from his previous experience as a chef. He currently works as an insurance broker.
Earlier this year, Alex publicly spoke about Charlie’s health battles, acknowledging that she feared losing him.
During an interview with Elizabeth Day on her How To Fail podcast, she stated, “He became a mere shadow of himself. His mental state deteriorated rapidly.”
“I was at a loss, wondering how to help him,” she continued. “We often talk about being there for others, but do we truly know how to offer assistance?”
“I thought I was losing him, not physically losing him, but I couldn’t recognize the person I knew anymore.”
Alex encouraged individuals to seek professional support, admitting that she felt ill-equipped to fully aid her husband’s recovery.
Alex and Charlie met at a party in 2011 and got married four years later. They are parents to three children: Teddy (5), Kit (3), and Annie (1).
If you or someone you know has been affected by this story, Samaritans (116 123) provides a 24-hour service every day of the year. More information can be found on the Samaritans website.
