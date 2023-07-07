Alizee Thevenet, sister-in-law of Princess Kate, stuns in £185 dress at Wimbledon

Alizee Thevenet, the wife of James Middleton, looked absolutely stunning at Wimbledon in a summery and incredibly chic dress from Sezanne.
Her dress of choice was the Ladya Dress in Bright Green, a mid-length design with short sleeves and broderie anglaise details. It is currently available for purchase at £185.
To complement her outfit, Alizee decided to carry a stylish emerald bag from Australian designer SCANLAN THEODORE, specifically the Italian Resin Bag in Emerald from a previous season. This bag used to retail for £550.
For her footwear, Alizee opted for the Sezanne cream ballerinas, specifically the Low Anya Ballerinas priced at £149. She also wore the Bianca sunglasses in blush, another Sezanne creation.
To add a touch of glamour, James Middleton’s wife wore a pair of hoop earrings. She chose the Madeleine Hoop Earrings in Sea Green from Sezanne, which have a price tag of £55.
Alizee’s impeccable style at Wimbledon received high praise from royal fans on social media. @girelli.alessandra commented, “So beautiful, simple, and perfect!”
On Instagram, @rolene_marks expressed admiration by saying, “So pretty and fresh. Huge congrats to James and Alizee!”
@damicosissi also complimented the accessories, describing them as “cool,” while @martjekamst simply stated, “Nice dress, great color.”
James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet recently shared the joyful news of their upcoming first child on their Instagram channel.
In the Instagram post, Alizee’s baby bump was accompanied by their excited dog Mable, who couldn’t contain her happiness.
Speaking about their joy, Kate’s brother commented, “We couldn’t be more excited… well, Mable might be.”
“The beginning of this year was incredibly challenging after losing my beloved Ella. However, we are ending the year with the most precious addition to our growing family.”
James and Alizee tied the knot in 2021 and now reside in their charming Berkshire countryside property with their dear dogs.
Many fans pointed out that Alizee seemed to be channeling her sister-in-law Pippa Middleton, as she wore an almost identical dress to the Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace last year when she was also pregnant.
