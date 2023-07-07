Alizee Thevenet, sister-in-law of Princess Kate, stuns in £185 dress at Wimbledon

Alizee Thevenet, the wife of James Middleton, looked absolutely stunning at Wimbledon in a summery and incredibly chic dress from Sezanne.

Her dress of choice was the Ladya Dress in Bright Green, a mid-length design with short sleeves and broderie anglaise details. It is currently available for purchase at £185.

To complement her outfit, Alizee decided to carry a stylish emerald bag from Australian designer SCANLAN THEODORE, specifically the Italian Resin Bag in Emerald from a previous season. This bag used to retail for £550.

For her footwear, Alizee opted for the Sezanne cream ballerinas, specifically the Low Anya Ballerinas priced at £149. She also wore the Bianca sunglasses in blush, another Sezanne creation.

To add a touch of glamour, James Middleton’s wife wore a pair of hoop earrings. She chose the Madeleine Hoop Earrings in Sea Green from Sezanne, which have a price tag of £55.