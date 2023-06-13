All Apple Music users to have access to lossless and spatial audio

Apple Music streaming service is providing its users with access to lossless and spatial audio, according to a recent announcement by Apple. These features will be available to subscribers at no extra cost from June. The lossless audio format ranges from 16 bit at 44.1kHz to 24 bit at 192kHz, and users can select their preference from the Apple Music app’s settings when the feature is launched. For audiophiles, lossless audio is the primary feature of these two updates. Usually, converting songs into MP3s or other audio formats leads to a reduction in sound quality because not all parts of an audio recording are essential for basic listenability, so corners are cut to preserve file size. This means that lossless audio offers an uncompromised version of a song closer to what was heard in the recording studio.

Spatial audio, on the other hand, is a more self-explanatory feature that allows artists to make their music appear immersive and surrounding all around the listener. This experience requires new AirPods or Beats headphones, or the latest versions of iPads, Macs, and iPhones. Dolby Atmos, a high-tech surround-sound format that is common in movie theaters and home audio equipment, powers this feature.

Assuming that lossless and spatial audio both provide what Apple has promised, the company can lay claim to pricing victories over Spotify and Tidal. Unlike Spotify’s upcoming HiFi plan, which has no confirmed price, and Tidal’s existing $19.99 monthly lossless plan, Apple’s $9.99 per month fee for Apple Music will remain unchanged.