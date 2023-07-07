All Four GM Brands Surge by Double Digits, Resulting in a 19% Increase in Q2 Sales

General Motors experienced a remarkable 19 percent surge in U.S. light-vehicle sales during the second quarter, with all four of its brands achieving double-digit gains.

This impressive growth marks the fourth consecutive quarter of retail market share expansion for GM. As a result, the company is on track to secure its position as the nation’s leading new-vehicle seller for the second year in a row, after losing the title to Toyota in 2021.

GM reported a 15 percent year-over-year increase in retail sales, while its newly established unit, GM Envolve, which combines fleet and its BrightDrop brand of electric delivery vans, saw sales jump by an impressive 34 percent. Additionally, GM stated that it has achieved its highest commercial sales since 2007 so far this year.

GMC achieved its highest-volume first half of the year since 2005, while Cadillac had its best second quarter since 2019.

Sales of full-size SUVs experienced an incredible 42 percent surge during the quarter. Four Chevrolet nameplates, namely the Bolt, Camaro, Trailblazer, and Trax, more than doubled in volume compared to the previous year, when production was hindered by widespread parts shortages. GM announced that shipments of the redesigned Trax subcompact crossover, starting at less than $22,000, would increase in the second half of the year.

Brands: Buick saw an impressive 48% increase, Cadillac experienced a 15% growth, Chevrolet achieved an 18% rise, and GMC also saw an 18% increase in sales.

Notable nameplates: Buick Encore GX and Envision both achieved a remarkable 99% growth, while Cadillac Escalade saw a 25% increase. The XT5 experienced a 2.6% rise, the XT4 grew by 5.6%, Chevrolet Suburban soared by 87%, the Corvette increased by 5.7%, the Silverado faced a slight decline of 0.5%, the Blazer rose by 26%, the Trailblazer experienced an incredible 112% growth, GMC Terrain faced a 13% decline, and the Sierra showed a 22% increase in sales.

Q2 U.S. light-vehicle market share: GM’s market share stands at 16.3%, which is estimated to be a 0.3 percentage point increase from the previous year.

Fleet mix: The fleet mix for GM has increased to 24%, compared to 22% from the previous year.

Inventory: At the end of the first quarter, GM’s inventory stood at 427,973, which is a 3.8 percent increase compared to the previous quarter and a substantial 73 percent increase from a year earlier.

Quote: According to Scott Bell, the vice president of global Chevrolet, “Chevrolet Trax is filling the void left by brands that have scaled back affordable choices.”

Did you know? In the first half of 2023, pickups and full-size SUVs, which are GM’s most profitable vehicle lines, accounted for an impressive 45 percent of the company’s total sales.