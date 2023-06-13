All the Highlights from the Extensive 2023 PC Gaming Show

The PC Gaming Show 2023, a two-hour extravaganza of game announcements, occurred during the Summer Game Fest weekend. Unfortunately, we were busy trying out all sorts of games at Play Days, preventing us from catching it live. Nonetheless, we’ve got a full rundown of the 50+ games revealed during the show.

Frostpunk 2, a highly acclaimed, BAFTA-nominated society survival game, has a sequel that introduces a brand-new genre, blending city-building, strategy, and management gameplay. Set 30 years after an apocalyptic blizzard storm, Earth remains overwhelmed by never-ending frost. You play as the leader of a metropolis that craves new sources of power, leading you to consider the oil extraction industry as the new salvation for humanity. The expansion isn’t welcomed by everyone.

Teardown is a game where you plan the perfect heist through creative problem-solving and brute force. The fully destructible and interactive environment allows for player freedom and emergent gameplay. Walls can collapse with explosives or vehicles, and shortcuts can be created with stacked objects and structures. You must collect targets, evade robots, and steal whatever your clients demand, but make sure you don’t get caught!

Welcome to Nivalis, a cyberpunk city where gangs harvest organs, the Corps fine you for breathing, and the ground beneath your feet is crumbling. Survival isn’t easy, but starting small with simple food or noodle stands can help you build your way up to owning a restaurant or even a nightclub. The ultimate goal is to own all of Nivalis’ nightlife.

Jumplight Odyssey is a roguelite starship colony sim where you lead your crew on a star-flung escape to the sanctuary of the Forever Star. Your mission is to escape Admiral Voltan and the Zutopans while you build, repair, promote, defend, and grow across multiple decks of your starship. Moreover, there’s a pig, and you can pet it.

Road to Vostok is a hardcore single-player survival game set in a post-apocalyptic border zone between Finland and Russia. Survive, loot, plan, and prepare your way across the Border Zone to enter the Vostok.

Ebenezer and the Invisible World has you partnering with a team of spectral allies led by Ebenezer Scrooge to stop the wealthy industrialist Caspar Malthus and his militant Private Guard from seizing control of London. Explore the dark corners of London and uncover the sinister influence of the Dark Spirit and an army of Unrepentant Ghosts to confront Caspar before it’s too late.

Warhaven’s dynamic melee combat offers a unique roster of soldiers, each with their own motivations to fight. Coordinate with your squad before battles and outwit your foes with tactical maneuvers. Fight for control of footholds and powerful engines of war that contain soldiers who excel and have a chance to incarnate as avatars of the Immortals, mighty gods who dominate the battlefield.

D.O.R.F. is a twisted multiplayer vision of the future where you command one of three unique factions and conquer your enemies. Construct massive bases of factories, refineries, and defensive structures to advance your economy and secure your position. Plan ahead to outsmart your enemies and progress through a world of dark creatures and cunning evil.

Sulfur has playful and tactile weaponry in visceral and intense combat. Utilize weapons, equipment, tools, and enchantments to aid your quest in creative builds. Choose to be a gun-blazing risktaker or carefully plan out strategies.

Saleblazers is a multiplayer shopkeeping survival game set on a perilous island environment, with solo and team play options. Build a cozy mom-and-pop coffee shop or challenging mega malls within an open-world sandbox observed by law enforcement and populated by customers with minds of their own.

Eternights is a unique blend of dating and action where players explore a post-apocalyptic world filled with danger, love, and adventure. The player fights for survival and for those they love to save the world.

Pax Dei is a vast, social sandbox MMO inspired by the medieval era where myths are real, ghosts exist, and magic is unquestioned. Join players as you explore the land, build your home, forge your reputation, and craft your own stories.

In Stampede: Racing Royale, you compete against 60 other participants in thrilling kart racing and battle events. Use a vast array of power-ups to steer your way to the front and score the most points in arena-based battles.

Mars Horizon 2: The Search for Life is an authentic space management game where you take charge of a space agency on a mission to Search for Life. Search for evidence across the solar system to prove there’s life on other planets, manage staff, build bases, design and launch rockets, and plan missions.

Ferocious takes inspiration from classic pulp adventure stories like King Kong and tactical shooters like Crysis, immersing players in intense jungle combat. With customizable weapons and tactical options, including stealth, evasion, and working with native animals for survival, players will need a cool head and steady aim to come out on top.

Islands of Insight is a game where players have a chance to explore an incredible island environment and interact with the world around them.

The PC Gaming Show 2023 brought excitement with over 50 games revealed, and each has its unique gameplay and story lines to captivate players.





Reference